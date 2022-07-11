Massive avalanche engulfs climber and it's all caught on tape (VIDEO)

A climber in central Asia captured a massive avalanche cascading down a mountainside, before becoming engulfed by a plume of snow.

Harry Shimmin posted the video to their Instagram account while visiting the Tian Shan mountains in Kyrgyzstan.

“While I was taking pictures I heard the sound of deep ice cracking behind me. This is where the video starts,” Shimmin said in their post.

“Yes I left it to the last second to move, and yes I know it would have been safer moving to the shelter straight away,” Shimmin admitted.

The clip shows a tremendous avalanche flowing down the mountain before Shimmin’s is swallowed by the snow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Shimmin (@harryshimmin)

“I’m very aware that I took a big risk. I felt in control, but regardless, when the snow started coming over and it got dark / harder to breathe, I was bricking it and thought I might die.”

Shimmin said in the post that the group he was with all survived the avalanche, with just one woman suffering a cut to her knee.

You might also like: Multiple homes damaged after tornado touches down in Alberta (PHOTOS)

Woman wins lottery for the THIRD time, reveals her winning strategy

One dead, two missing after boat capsizes in Alberta Rockies

“If we had walked 5 minutes further on our trek, we would all be dead,” they added.

Following the avalanche Shimmins says the team walked to where it had occurred, discovering massive ice boulders and rocks that had been thrown from the force of the avalanche.