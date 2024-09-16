112-year-old caution-taped Vancouver home sold for a lotta dough

A Vancouver home that has seen much better days still sold for a decent chunk of change.

4156 John Street sold this past Friday the 13th, and it looks like Jason Voorhees rampaged through it.

The 112-year-old home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms and is assessed at $1.5 million. Only $45,000 of that total value is attributed to the buildings, with most of the sum attributed to the land value alone.

According to Zealty, there were a few attempts to make more money.

This Mount Pleasant home was first listed for $1,689,000. After that, the listing didn’t attract a buyer, and the price dropped to $1,500,000 before eventually dropping again to $1,350,000, which was the price it sold for.

Saying this home has seen better days is an understatement.

…Calling that an understatement might even be an understatement.

The property is 1,842 sq ft on a lot of 1,860 sq ft, so it’s definitely making the most of the available land.

Several rooms in this house look like Jack Torrance took an axe to them.

The listing says the home needs a “huge reno,” adding that it’s a “great old house at a prime location.”

The listing also states that the home is “worth fixing up.”

Despite some of the pictures showing extensive damage, the guts of the home do seem to be in okay shape.

The home is a short walk from Main and King Edward in the bustling Little Mountain/Riley Park neighbourhood, which features an endless variety of shops, restaurants, and cafes.

“Sold as is, where is,” the Vancouver home listing adds.

The Vancouver home also got some attention on social media.

There was a time when this house would’ve caused a bidding war. Great location in Mt Pleasant.

Asked $1.7, got $1.35 (assessed $1.5)

Nature is healing. And deals are out there. #VanRE pic.twitter.com/uCz7mc6mPt — Julia Longpre (@juliamarblefaun) September 14, 2024

If you had the money, would you fix this home up or tear it down and build something new?