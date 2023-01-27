Iconic Vancouver landmarks will light up yellow for Holocaust Remembrance Day (PHOTOS)

Iconic landmarks throughout Vancouver will be illuminated yellow this evening for a very important reason.

The yellow lights are for International Holocaust Remembrance Day, honouring the six million Jewish souls that were taken during the Shoah.

According to BC Premier David Eby, the day is to also honour the survivors and recognize everyone who risked their lives to save others during the dark days of the Holocaust.

“In memory of those lost, as well as those whose lives were tragically altered by the Shoah, we vow, Never again,” said Eby in a statement. “We must always speak out against antisemitism, prejudice and violence. We will never forget the atrocities of the past and we will always share these lessons with younger generations.

“Our government will always stand up for human rights, here in BC and around the world. We will never stop our work to build a province that is more just, safe and inclusive for everyone.”

The Vancouver landmarks that will be lighting up yellow this evening or International Holocaust Remembrance Day are listed below.

BC Place

Olympic Cauldron and Jack Poole Plaza

Vancouver City Hall

According to the City of Vancouver, the colour yellow evokes the memorial candles that are lit to remember the victims of the Holocaust. It is a vital part of the commemorations each year.

To learn more about International Holocaust Remembrance Day and Holocaust-based anti-racism education, visit Vancouver Holocaust Education Centre online.

With files from Sarah Anderson