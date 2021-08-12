Heat warning continues in Metro Vancouver as temperatures expected to feel close to 40°C

Metro Vancouver remains under a heat warning for a second straight day as a “significant” heat wave brings sweltering temperatures to the region.

Environment Canada issued the warning in the early hours of August 12. It is in effect for several areas:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

The alert warns that a “significant heat wave” will bring daytime highs of 29°C to 37°C, and overnight lows of 16°C and 19°C. Humidex values will reach the mid to high 30s.

According to Environment Canada, the sweltering heat will last until Sunday morning.

“A strong ridge of high pressure will reach maximum strength by Friday resulting in very hot temperatures,” the weather authority said.

“The duration of this heat wave is expected to last at least three days, and little relief is expected at night with elevated overnight temperatures.”

The high temperatures increase the risk of heat-related illness. Residents are advised to drink plenty of water, stay in a cool place, and check on older family members and friends.

Environment Canada’s forecast is calling for a high of 29°C in Vancouver on Thursday, with temperatures falling by 1°C each day until Sunday.

The city should cool to 22°C by Monday, with rain possible as well to begin the new week.