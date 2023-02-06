Vancouver expecting up to 70 mm of rain and thunder this week

Prepare yourself with your best rain gear because Vancouver has a dark and wet week ahead of itself.

The Weather Network is out with a rainfall warning for Howe Sound and northern sections of Metro Vancouver.

From tonight until Tuesday afternoon, it expects 50 to 70 millimetres of rain to fall in the region.

“A moist frontal system will bring heavy rain to the BC coast. Light rain or showers today will intensify this evening over Howe Sound including Squamish and parts of Metro Vancouver near North Shore,” the network explains. “Heavy rain will taper off to a few showers Tuesday afternoon with the passage of the system.”

The network also warns, “Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, it predicts Tuesday will even bring a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

The rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver particularly impacts Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, West Vancouver, and North Vancouver.

When we get into Tuesday evening, it may clear up a bit and leave for a cloudy night with a 40% chance of showers, according to ECCC.

For the rest of the week, there is a 60% chance of showers until Saturday.