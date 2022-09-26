Infamous Vancouver Grizzlies draft pick Steve Francis is coming to town this week

It was a day local basketball fans will never forget.

With the second overall pick in the 1999 draft, the Vancouver Grizzlies had their eye on a 6-foot-3 future NBA star from Maryland.

His name was Steve Francis, and he had already let it be known that he wanted nothing to do with the bottom-feeding Grizzlies.

But Grizzlies GM Stu Jackson picked him anyway.

Francis responded by showing the world how disappointed he was to be picked to go to Vancouver, pouting his way to the stage before shaking Commissioner David Stern’s hand, and not looking much happier when he was interviewed on national television minutes later.

Francis was traded to Houston before the following season, successfully forcing his way out of town. Each and every time Francis returned to Vancouver, he was booed mercilessly by Grizzlies fans, who never forgot his snub.

And now he’s returning?

You got the right.

Francis is coming back to Vancouver for the world premiere of The Grizzlie Truth, the new documentary from local filmmaker Kat Jayme that examines who or what was responsible for Grizzlies leaving Vancouver 21 years ago.

Here’s a look at the official trailer, which was just released today.

Now 45 years old, Francis is featured prominently in the film, sharing his side of the story. So was Jackson, who many people in Vancouver hold responsible for the Grizzlies leaving for Memphis in 2001.

Jayme speaks with all the main characters, and then some, from the Grizzlies’ six-year run in Vancouver, and has compiled loads of footage not shown publicly in decades.

The film is making its world premiere at The Centre for the Performing Arts on Saturday, October 1 at 2 pm, as part of the Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF). A second screening will be held on Wednesday, October 5 at 6 pm. Tickets are just $17 and are available through the VIFF website.

Three former Grizzlies players that are each featured in the film will also be making the trip to Vancouver for the premiere: Antonio Harvey, George Lynch, and Tony Massenburg. Also in attendance will be the original Vancouver Grizzlies Extreme Dance Team, mascot Grizz, and public announcer Al Murdoch.

An hour-long “public reunion event” will be held following the screening, beginning at 5 pm, at šxʷƛ̓exən Xwtl’a7shn (formerly the Queen Elizabeth Theatre Plaza).

