Vancouver General Hospital helipad indefinitely closed after false fire alarm

The Vancouver General Hospital helipad is closed after a false fire alarm was set off early Wednesday morning.

Vancouver Coastal Health tells Daily Hive it is not sure when the helipad will reopen and it does not have an estimated timeline.

However, the hospital is working to resolve the issue.

The health authority added that an investigation has started to look into what caused the false alarm since no fire was detected.

If you passed by the hospital, you might have seen foam along the road and sidewalk, which VCH explain is non-toxic fire suppressing foam that was released after the alarm on the helipad went off.

“The foam travelled off of hospital property onto West 10th Avenue and down Laurel Street to West Broadway. Affected areas were cordoned off as a preventative measure,” VCH said in an email statement.

The foam takes time to evaporate fully but VGH staff are working to dissolve it safely.

Access to the hospital and the Emergency Department remains unaffected.

The hospital is working with BC Emergency Health Services, Fraser Health Health Authority, and Provincial Health Services Authority “to ensure safe and timely patient access as per its usual processes,” VCH added.