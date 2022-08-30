NewsCrime

Someone has set up the perfect bubble bath in Surrey (PHOTOS)

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Aug 30 2022, 11:17 pm
Someone has set up the perfect bubble bath in Surrey (PHOTOS)
Holland Park water fountain filled with bubbles August 30, 2022. (Nikitha Martins/Daily Hive)

Someone poured soap into a water fountain in Surrey, causing the water feature to be filled with a thick white layer of bubbles Tuesday afternoon.

City staff in Surrey are handling a “soapy situation” at Holland Park, and Parks, Recreation & Culture admits it happens from time to time.

“People place soap into city water features like the one at Holland Park, which causes bubbles as the soap moves through the pump system.”

Nikitha Martins/Daily Hive

Staff will need to turn off the pump system to reduce the build-up of suds and then wait for the suds to subside.

The City adds adding soap to the water features does not cause permanent damage.

Nikitha Martins/Daily Hive

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.