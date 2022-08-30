Someone has set up the perfect bubble bath in Surrey (PHOTOS)

Someone poured soap into a water fountain in Surrey, causing the water feature to be filled with a thick white layer of bubbles Tuesday afternoon.

City staff in Surrey are handling a “soapy situation” at Holland Park, and Parks, Recreation & Culture admits it happens from time to time.

“People place soap into city water features like the one at Holland Park, which causes bubbles as the soap moves through the pump system.”

Staff will need to turn off the pump system to reduce the build-up of suds and then wait for the suds to subside.

The City adds adding soap to the water features does not cause permanent damage.