Vancouver gas prices could jump by double digits in just two days

If you were surprised by the price at the pump today, you’re likely not alone, as gas prices have jumped quite a bit in Metro Vancouver.

Vancouver drivers who don’t drive EVs are used to paying the highest prices for fuel in all of Canada, but by Vancouver price standards, we’ve had a bit of a break.

For the last week, prices have been hovering around $1.729 per litre, but since yesterday, they jumped to $1.799 per litre, and today, they’re up to $1.889 per litre.

Prices would have jumped 11 cents between Thursday and Saturday if Gas Wizard’s prediction is correct.

While it’s unclear if it’s directly linked to the jump at the pump, we spoke to Kalibrate in January about the temporary shutdown at the Parkland Refinery, which Kalibrate linked to a likely increase in gas prices.

We connected with Suzanne Gray, a consultant with Kalibrate, an organization that does data analysis of petroleum and fuel prices.

“Wholesale prices have increased since January 24 in Vancouver and Abbotsford by 6.9 cents per litre,” Gray told Daily Hive.

In comparison, the rest of Canada only saw a 2.6-cent increase in the same period.

“The region is prone to price volatility.”

Gray suggested wholesale prices may rise further and remain elevated until operations at the refinery resume.

“Increased wholesale prices will likely be mostly passed on to consumers.”

How pricey have you seen gas for around Metro Vancouver? Let us know in the comments.