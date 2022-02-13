You might need to dip into your savings to fill your tank this weekend in Vancouver.

Over the weekend on February 12 and 13, gas prices nearing 181 cents per litre were observed in North Vancouver.

In the last month, the average cost of gas has climbed more than five cents per litre.

But that recent jump in the last 30 days is on top of rising gas prices from last year.

Since December 22, 2021, gas prices have soared, going from 153 per litre to 170 on average after the provincial order to restrict gas following flood-driven supply chain challenges was lifted.

According to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, Vancouver has the highest gas prices in the country.

A lot of gas stations in Vancouver listing premium price at 1.99 per litre — Derek Ogden (@derekrogden) February 13, 2022

In Metro Vancouver, it’s possible to find pumps that are asking for 180 or more per litre. Others are hovering around the average of 174 across the city.