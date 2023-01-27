NewsCanada

Alberta is the only place in Canada with major city gas prices under $1.35 per litre

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
Jan 27 2023, 5:30 pm
Elevated Eye/Shutterstock

Gas prices have remained high across Canada, and Alberta is the only spot in the entire country where regular gas is below $1.35 per litre.

According to the latest daily pump price survey from Kent Group, regular gas in Edmonton sits at $1.298 per litre on January 26, 2023. Calgary is at $1.309 per litre.

Gas is also the cheapest across Alberta compared to other spots in Canada, with Red Deer at $1.217 per litre and Lethbridge at $1.339 per litre.

The average across Canada is $1.588 per litre for regular and $1.833 per litre for premium.

Here’s a quick look at the regular and premium fuel prices in some spots across Canada.

Vancouver fuel prices

Regular: $1.888 per litre
Premium: $2.129 per litre

Kelowna fuel prices

Regular: $1.749 per litre
Premium: $1.973 per litre

Edmonton fuel prices

Regular: $1.298 per litre
Premium: $1.514 per litre

Calgary fuel prices

Regular: $1.309 per litre
Premium: $1.539 per litre

Toronto fuel prices

Regular: $1.560 per litre
Premium: $1.824 per litre

Labrador City fuel prices

Regular: $1.799 per litre
Premium: $1.859 per litre

Whitehorse fuel prices

Regular: $1.689 per litre
Premium: $1.794 per litre

Montreal fuel prices

Regular: $1.660 per litre
Premium: $1.886 per litre

Winnipeg fuel prices

Regular: $1.552 per litre
Premium: $1.784 per litre

Out of all the other provinces and territories, Saskatchewan comes next for the cheapest gas prices in the country, with $1.479 per litre in Regina and Saskatoon.

So next time you fill up your vehicle in Edmonton or Calgary, try to ignore the number at the pump. At least we aren’t hurdling towards the terrifying $2 per litre mark… yet.

