Alberta is the only place in Canada with major city gas prices under $1.35 per litre

Gas prices have remained high across Canada, and Alberta is the only spot in the entire country where regular gas is below $1.35 per litre.
According to the latest daily pump price survey from Kent Group, regular gas in Edmonton sits at $1.298 per litre on January 26, 2023. Calgary is at $1.309 per litre.
Gas is also the cheapest across Alberta compared to other spots in Canada, with Red Deer at $1.217 per litre and Lethbridge at $1.339 per litre.
The average across Canada is $1.588 per litre for regular and $1.833 per litre for premium.
Here’s a quick look at the regular and premium fuel prices in some spots across Canada.
Vancouver fuel prices
Regular: $1.888 per litre
Premium: $2.129 per litre
Kelowna fuel prices
Regular: $1.749 per litre
Premium: $1.973 per litre
Edmonton fuel prices
Regular: $1.298 per litre
Premium: $1.514 per litre
Calgary fuel prices
Regular: $1.309 per litre
Premium: $1.539 per litre
Toronto fuel prices
Regular: $1.560 per litre
Premium: $1.824 per litre
Labrador City fuel prices
Regular: $1.799 per litre
Premium: $1.859 per litre
Whitehorse fuel prices
Regular: $1.689 per litre
Premium: $1.794 per litre
Montreal fuel prices
Regular: $1.660 per litre
Premium: $1.886 per litre
Winnipeg fuel prices
Regular: $1.552 per litre
Premium: $1.784 per litre
Out of all the other provinces and territories, Saskatchewan comes next for the cheapest gas prices in the country, with $1.479 per litre in Regina and Saskatoon.
So next time you fill up your vehicle in Edmonton or Calgary, try to ignore the number at the pump. At least we aren’t hurdling towards the terrifying $2 per litre mark… yet.