Vancouver gas prices could drop to the lowest point since early 2022

If you can hold off on filling up your car until this weekend, it may be advisable to do so, as gas prices in Vancouver could fall to their lowest point since this February.

Gas Wizard suggests the price at the pump around Vancouver today is $1.859 per litre, but according to Gas Buddy, some stations in and around Metro Vancouver have already fallen well below that.

Some Gas Buddy users have reported prices under $1.789 in Metro Vancouver.

Daily Hive spoke with Paul Pasco with Kalibrate Canada, who suggested that a two-cent drop from yesterday’s $1.859 was expected today. A further four to six-cent reduction is expected following that.

Pasco went on to say that things are expected to stabilize after that.

“So for right now, I am not seeing anything in the markets that will push up prices in the near future. We have some minor price risk coming into play in early December, but nothing alarming, so with some luck, prices can stay this low until Christmas,” Pasco added.

Another analyst, Dan McTeague, with Canadians for Affordable Energy and GasWizard.ca, suggests that prices could reach $1.759 this Friday, which would be the lowest point since near the beginning of the year.

According to the price history chart on Gas Buddy, prices haven’t been in the $1.75 range since sometime between January and February of this year.

If you can, it might be a good idea to wait till tomorrow to fill up.