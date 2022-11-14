Gas prices in Metro Vancouver just dropped significantly

Some financial relief can be seen at the pumps Monday after gas prices took a significant dive in parts of Metro Vancouver.

Some gas stations are selling regular for less than $2 per litre, and many are showing even less than that.

At Clark Drive and 12th Street, the price was reported as low as $1.89 per litre of regular, a 15-cent drop from Friday.

However, it still remains well above what drivers were seeing this time last year.

According to Gas Buddy, the drop was seen beyond Metro Vancouver, with overall declines across the US as well.

Gas Buddy says that the dip in prices is due to the price of oil.

“It was a busy week in oil markets, which started last week above $90 for WTI and nearly $99 for Brent crude with some strength due to optimism that China would back off stringent COVID policies, a weakening dollar, and continued supply tightness. Oil eventually saw a drop of over three and a half dollars last week, closing the week back under $96 for WTI and under $95 for Brent,” a blog piece on Gas Buddy’s website reads in part.

While many are seeing cheaper gas, those who use diesel-powered vehicles are still paying high prices.

“The national average price of diesel has risen 2.3 cents in the last week and stands at $5.34 per gallon,” it said.

In Vancouver, the price of diesel at the pump was reported at $2.269, significantly pricier than gas.