"Cheap" gas alert: Steep decline expected for Metro Vancouver prices tomorrow

If you can put the brakes on your need to fill up today, you’ll be saving some bucks, as gas prices are expected to drop significantly tomorrow in Metro Vancouver.

Over the last week, gas prices have been hovering between $2.049 per litre and $1.999 per litre. Prices are expected to drop by 12 cents tomorrow, according to Gas Wizard’s price history feature.

So, how low can we go?

Metro Vancouver gas prices are expected to drop to $1.869 per litre tomorrow; the lowest prices have been since October 21, when they fell to around $1.830. Prices haven’t been this low since August, according to Gas Buddy.

Prices increased to over $2 per litre this weekend, but since then, there has been a steady decline. On Saturday, the price at the pump was $2.049 per litre; on Sunday, prices hit $1.999, which was the case until today, with prices reaching $1.989 per litre.

The premium price is expected to drop by 12 cents to $2.159 per litre, and diesel is likely to drop to $2.259 per litre.

Despite the significant decrease, Vancouver is still on top of the country regarding gas prices.

Toronto is currently hovering around $1.689 per litre, and Edmonton is even cheaper, with prices at $1.529 per litre. It’s a similar story in Calgary, where the price at the pump is $1.569 per litre.

Montreal is now the only city with comparable prices to Vancouver, hovering around $1.819 per litre over the last week.

Even though $1.869 per litre isn’t necessarily cheap, it’s still a welcome number compared to Vancouver’s record-breaking prices in recent months, all while gas companies have reported record profits.

As many Canadians continue to struggle with the cost of housing, rising food costs and record-breaking credit card debt, every penny counts.