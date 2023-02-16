Gas is more than 60 cents cheaper per litre in Edmonton compared to Vancouver

The price of gas at the pump might be lower today than our record-breaking prices just a few months ago, but for many commuters, the cost is still a nightmare compared to Alberta.
The price of gas in Edmonton is currently 63 cents lower per litre than in the Lower Mainland.
According to the latest daily pump price survey from Kent Group, regular gas in Edmonton sits at $1.22 per litre on February 14, 2023, while Vancouver sits at $1.85 per litre.
It’s usually always more expensive for fuel in YVR compared to YEG, blamed primarily on a big portion going towards taxes, however, it’s still a constant question why there’s so much of a difference.
The average across Canada is $1.521 per litre for regular and $1.767 per litre for premium.
Here’s a quick look at the regular and premium fuel prices in other spots across Canada.
Vancouver fuel prices
Regular: $1.85 per litre
Premium: $2.09 per litre
Kelowna fuel prices
Regular: $1.621 per litre
Premium: $1.843 per litre
Edmonton fuel prices
Regular: $1.22 per litre
Premium: $1.46 per litre
Calgary fuel prices
Regular: $1.24 per litre
Premium: $1.468 per litre
Toronto fuel prices
Regular: $1.466 per litre
Premium: $1.732 per litre
Montreal fuel prices
Regular: $1.598 per litre
Premium: $1.831 per litre
Winnipeg fuel prices
Regular: $1.533 per litre
Premium: $1.763 per litre
Are you sick of paying high gas prices in BC? Let us know in the comments below.