An iconic Vancouver property has been transformed, as 16 rental suites are now available to rent in Gabriola Mansion on Davie Street.

The 16 suites comprise seven one-bedrooms, seven two-bedrooms, two studios, and one townhouse.

As you can imagine, acquiring a rental unit inside of an iconic building like Gabriola Mansion isn’t exactly cheap.

Carrera Management Corporation says that the home is located in the heart of the West End on renowned Davie Street and offers “the feeling of a private garden while being steps from all your favourite amenities and beaches.”

The floor plan shows that all units are spread out through five, yes, five levels inside of the massive home.

Studios are the cheapest available units, and even those start at $2,150. Daily Hive has been informed that the studios have already been rented.

One-bedroom units start at $2,995, which is just slightly above the average rent for a one-bedroom in Vancouver ($2,831), according to the latest Rentals.ca report.

Some photos of a few of the one-bedroom suites highlight how this 122-year-old property has been modernized.

Despite the modern look, plenty of decorative touches remind occupants of the history of this building from 1901.

It also demonstrates Carrera Management Corporation’s slogan for this property: “Immersed in History, Living in Comfort.”

Two-bedroom suites start at $3,895, which is slightly above Vancouver’s average ($3,666).

Three-bedroom suites start at a whopping $4,650, while the sole townhouse unit starts at $5,995.

Other modern touches include LED and non-toxic finishes, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.

The transformation of this historic property is part of a three-year restoration and renovation.

Gabriola Mansion features a rich history, some of that history being quite tragic.

The home was built in 1901 and was the private residence of BT Rogers, the founder of BC Sugar, and his family.

In some of the dark history connected to the home, in September 2016, the body of Japanese student Natsumi Kogawa was found at Gabriola Mansion.

For more information about the newly transformed Gabriola Mansion, click here.