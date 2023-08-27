Vancouver week ahead forecast includes risk of thunderstorms and showers

Prepare your raincoats and umbrellas because, after Sunday, Vancouver is expecting showers for most of the week.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada’s (ECCC) forecast, today’s temperatures could reach about 25°C and 31°C if you’re near the inland amid the hazy and sunny day.

However, on Monday, clouds are expected to settle near the afternoon and may bring about a 40% chance of rain and a risk of thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

It’s expected to remain hazy Monday in the region as smoke fills the skies around Metro Vancouver.

By Tuesday, there will be a significant drop in temperature. ECCC predicts Vancouver will see a rainy day with a high of 18°C.

There is a chance of showers until Friday, which is when the region may see the temperatures rise back up slightly amid a mix of sun and cloud in time for the weekend.