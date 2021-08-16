NewsWeather

Vancouver forecast calls for showers, risk of thunderstorm overnight

Vincent Plana
Aug 16 2021, 10:39 am
Maridav/Shutterstock

After a lengthy stretch of sunshine and high temperatures, it’s finally time to pack an umbrella — Vancouver has some much-needed rain in the forecast.

According to Environment Canada, Monday calls for a 60% chance of showers throughout the morning and afternoon.

Precipitation will continue throughout the evening and overnight, although there will also be a risk of thunderstorms.

Showers could continue on Tuesday with a 30% chance of precipitation in the morning, followed by sun and cloud expected in the afternoon.

(Environment Canada)

The rain appears to be short-lived, with sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday, and clouds on Friday and Saturday.

As far as temperatures go, expect daytime highs ranging from 20°C to 23°C. Keep in mind, however, it’ll likely feel several degrees warmer due to humidity. Overnight lows will range in the mid-teens, between 14°C and 15°C.

(Environment Canada)

And if you’re really looking forward to the rain, there’s another high chance of showers arriving on Saturday night and throughout the day on Sunday.

