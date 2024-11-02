We asked Vancouverites which food spots they'd wait in line for

Waiting in line is not always fun, but sometimes it’s worth it, especially if a special treat is waiting at the end. But before you line up, you want to make sure what you’re waiting for is actually worth it.

That’s why we asked our Instagram followers which food spots they’d wait in line for, and we got some pretty good answers.

From fried chicken to doughnuts to ice cream, we compiled a list of some of the most recommended spots. Keep on reading to see if your favourite made it.

Magari by Oca

Address: 1260 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver

Address: 905 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-283-1385

Address: 6065 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Phone: 604-221-2755

Phnom Penh Restaurant

Address: 244 E Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-682-5777

Address: 5397 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-9992

Address: B2 111 1st Street East, Lolo Lane, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-770-0177

Address: 105 E Pender Street, Vancouver

Address: 2150 Fir Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-732-4222

Address: 602 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-732-4888

Address: 1101 Denman Street, Vancouver

Address: Food truck — Tuesday to Friday: 505 Burrard Street, Vancouver. Saturday to Sunday: Farmers markets, festivals, and breweries around Vancouver

Address: Food truck only at events across the Greater Vancouver area and catering

Address: Multiple locations and pop-ups across Metro Vancouver

Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver

Address: 4373 Gallant Avenue, North Vancouver

Address: 1689 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Kozak Homeade Ukraïnian Food

Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver

Address: 583 Main Street, Vancouver

Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver