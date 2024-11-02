FoodBest of

We asked Vancouverites which food spots they'd wait in line for

Waiting in line is not always fun, but sometimes it’s worth it, especially if a special treat is waiting at the end. But before you line up, you want to make sure what you’re waiting for is actually worth it.

That’s why we asked our Instagram followers which food spots they’d wait in line for, and we got some pretty good answers.

From fried chicken to doughnuts to ice cream, we compiled a list of some of the most recommended spots. Keep on reading to see if your favourite made it.

 

Magari by Oca

 

Address: 1260 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Ramen Danbo

 

Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver

Downlow Chicken Shack

Address: 905 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-283-1385

Address: 6065 University Boulevard, Vancouver
Phone: 604-221-2755

Phnom Penh Restaurant

Address: 244 E Georgia Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-682-5777

Banh Mi Saigon

 

Address: 5397 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-9992

Cream Pony

Address: B2 111 1st Street East, Lolo Lane, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-770-0177

Between 2 Buns Burgers

Address: 105 E Pender Street, Vancouver

Beaucoup Bakery

 

Address: 2150 Fir Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-732-4222

Address: 602 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-732-4888

Frying Pan

Address: 1101 Denman Street, Vancouver

Address: Food truck — Tuesday to Friday: 505 Burrard Street, Vancouver. Saturday to Sunday: Farmers markets, festivals, and breweries around Vancouver

Taco Nori Sushi Tacos

Address: Food truck only at events across the Greater Vancouver area and catering

Lee’s Donuts

 

Address: Multiple locations and pop-ups across Metro Vancouver

Jam Cafe

 

Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver

Honey Doughnuts and Goodies

 

Address: 4373 Gallant Avenue, North Vancouver

Oyama Sausage Co

 

Address: 1689 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Kozak Homeade Ukraïnian Food

Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver

Virtuous Pie

Address: 583 Main Street, Vancouver

Rain or Shine Ice Cream

Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver

