We asked Vancouverites which food spots they'd wait in line for

Waiting in line is not always fun, but sometimes it’s worth it, especially if a special treat is waiting at the end. But before you line up, you want to make sure what you’re waiting for is actually worth it.
That’s why we asked our Instagram followers which food spots they’d wait in line for, and we got some pretty good answers.
From fried chicken to doughnuts to ice cream, we compiled a list of some of the most recommended spots. Keep on reading to see if your favourite made it.
View this post on Instagram
Magari by Oca
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1260 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Ramen Danbo
View this post on Instagram
Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver
Downlow Chicken Shack
View this post on Instagram
Address: 905 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-283-1385
Address: 6065 University Boulevard, Vancouver
Phone: 604-221-2755
Phnom Penh Restaurant
View this post on Instagram
Address: 244 E Georgia Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-682-5777
Banh Mi Saigon
View this post on Instagram
Address: 5397 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-9992
Cream Pony
View this post on Instagram
Address: B2 111 1st Street East, Lolo Lane, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-770-0177
Between 2 Buns Burgers
View this post on Instagram
Address: 105 E Pender Street, Vancouver
Beaucoup Bakery
View this post on Instagram
Address: 2150 Fir Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-732-4222
Address: 602 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-732-4888
Frying Pan
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1101 Denman Street, Vancouver
Address: Food truck — Tuesday to Friday: 505 Burrard Street, Vancouver. Saturday to Sunday: Farmers markets, festivals, and breweries around Vancouver
Taco Nori Sushi Tacos
View this post on Instagram
Address: Food truck only at events across the Greater Vancouver area and catering
Lee’s Donuts
View this post on Instagram
Address: Multiple locations and pop-ups across Metro Vancouver
Jam Cafe
View this post on Instagram
Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver
Honey Doughnuts and Goodies
View this post on Instagram
Address: 4373 Gallant Avenue, North Vancouver
Oyama Sausage Co
View this post on Instagram
Address: 1689 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Kozak Homeade Ukraïnian Food
View this post on Instagram
Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver
Virtuous Pie
View this post on Instagram
Address: 583 Main Street, Vancouver
Rain or Shine Ice Cream
View this post on Instagram