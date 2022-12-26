13 Vancouver food events happening this week: December 26 to January 1

Well, here we are: the last week of 2022.

This year has seen a huge uptick in food and drink events, something we’re incredibly happy to see.

To round out the final week of the year, Vancouver will be home to the final few holiday parties and pop-ups, as well as plenty of exciting New Year’s Eve parties happening around the city.

Here are our top choices for food events to check out in Vancouver from December 26 to January 1.

One-Time Only Events

New Year’s Eve Drag Brunch at Wild Thing

Head to the new neighbourhood spot on Main Street for a fun drag brunch situation. On December 31, Wild Thing will be hosting a “Wild Thingz” brunch featuring performances by Hazel, Atondra Deville, and Batty B. Banks. There will be two showings: one at 11 am and one at 2 pm.

When: Saturday, December 31 at 11 am and 2 pm

Where: Wild Thing, 2420 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $27.54

Bar Susu New Year’s Eve Experience

Starting at 11 pm and running until 2 am, Bar Susu is holding an NYE party in style. There will be wine, snacks, plus a DJ, so put on something fun and be ready to ring in the new year Susu-style. Tickets are $125 per person and include all snacks and beverages, as well as tax and gratuity.

When: Saturday, December 31, from 11 pm to 2 am

Where: Bar Susu, 209 East 6th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $125 per person



Casino Royale at The Lamplighter

Freehouse Collective is throwing several New Year’s Eve parties in the city this year (see the next five events for their other parties), including one at The Lamplighter. The Casino Royale party will have the pub dressed up for a Monte Carlo-themed evening of roulette, prizes, shots, and bubbles, of course. Guests are encouraged to dress up for the party, which will offer bottle service until 4 am.

When: Saturday, December 31 at 9 pm

Where: The Lamplighter Public House, 92 Water Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $11.62

1920s Prohibition-themed Party at The Bimini Beer Hall

At Kitsilano’s Bimini Beer Hall, guests will be greeted by a glass of bubbly at this 1920s-themed speakeasy-style party. There will be a DJ booth, stiff drinks, and plenty of old-time fun.

When: Saturday, December 31 at 9 pm

Where: 2010 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: From $11.62

Masquerade Ball at Isabelle’s

Head to Isabelle’s with your best (most mysterious) mask for its Masquerade New Year’s Eve Ball. There will be a complimentary champagne toast and table reservations available.

When: Saturday, December 31 at 9 pm

Where: 1141 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Reservations available via email

New Orleans-style Party at Stock Room

Go to Hundy for fried chicken sammies before heading to this NYE bash at the Stock Room, the “secret” cocktail bar tucked in the back. This year, the bar will be transformed into a New Orleans-style cocktail lounge, with a feature menu and decor, and music to suit the theme. You can book a table for a small group for this party.

When: Saturday, December 31

Where: The Stock Room, 1144 Homer Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Table reservations available

ShayoSaturdays at Cinema Public House

Head to Cinema Public House for a nightlong dance party, with afrobeat, amapiano, hip hop, and dancehall beats by DJs OgaRossco, Kino-b, Vinnie-B, and Drac. The party will be going on until 4 am, with bottle service available. Tickets include a glass of welcome bubbly.

When: Saturday, December 31 at 8 pm

Where: 901 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $27.54

New Year’s Eve House Party at The Basement

The Basement at Hotel Belmont is holding the “house party of the year” on New Year’s Eve, with advance tickets available for $35 starting next week.

When: Saturday, December 31 at 9 pm

Where: The Basement at Hotel Belmont, 1006 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available soon

NYE Party at Tocador

The Mount Pleasant bar will be holding a sit-down dinner this New Year’s, but it’s also hosting an after-party starting at 9 pm. There will be a live band, cocktails, canapés, and plenty of dancing, of course. A glass of bubbly will be passed around at midnight, and canapés will be offered throughout the evening, but Tocador notes that guests should eat a substantial meal before arriving at the kitchen will not be open.

When: Saturday, December 31 at 9 pm

Where: 2610 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $35 per person

Recurring events Festive Favourites Market Tour This holiday edition of the popular Granville Island Market Tour, hosted by the Vancouver Foodie Tours, highlights all the limited holiday eats at the market’s many vendors. Some stops on the tour include JJ Bean, Bread Affair, Longliner Seafood, Oyama Sausage Company, Lee’s Donuts, and more. This edition only runs until December 30, with limited spots available. When: Until December 30, various time slots

Where: Granville Island Public Market — 1689 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $99 per person Tinseltown Christmas Pop-up Bar View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver) Tinseltown Bar has transformed the Vancouver Alpen Club into a winter wonderland. Every day is Christmas at the seasonal pop-up bar, where you’ll feel like you’ve walked into a Hallmark movie. Guests will enjoy a tasty, themed drink upon arrival, Christmas tunes, festive drinks, and loads of holiday fun. There will also be characters to interact with during your 90-minute time slot. When: Until December 31, various times

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) – 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $19 per person; purchase online H Tasting Lounge’s Winterlust The waterfront spot, located at The Westin Bayshore Vancouver, offers Winterlust, a seriously Insta-worthy setup, on its patio through December. Folks can look forward to enjoying heated Alpine-inspired domes decked out with cozy decor this year. Each dome is 8’-by-8′ and boasts panoramic glass panelling. Guests can book for up to six people, and there’s a minimum spend, not including taxes and gratuity. When: Through December

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: Reservations Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience Taking place at the Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus), this immersive, pop-up cocktail experience has guests enter the enchanted and cursed world of Beauty and The Beast, but with boozy drinks. Along the way, you’ll have the opportunity to create your own delicious bespoke-themed cocktails in this escape room, theatre show, and adventure, all blended into one. When: Until January 2023

Where: The Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) — 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $45 per person, purchase online

With files from Daily Hive Staff

