8 Vancouver food events happening this week: December 19 to 25

It’s finally the week leading up to Christmas, which means it’s one of your last chances to get in on all the festive markets, festivals, and pop-ups that the city has to offer.

And while we’re sure most of you will be spending time with loved ones this week, you’re probably also looking for some fun (and delicious!) things to do in the city.

Here are our top choices for food events to check out in Vancouver from December 19 to 25.

Recurring events

Festive Favourites Market Tour

This holiday edition of the popular Granville Island Market Tour, hosted by the Vancouver Foodie Tours, highlights all the limited holiday eats at the market’s many vendors. Some stops on the tour include JJ Bean, Bread Affair, Longliner Seafood, Oyama Sausage Company, Lee’s Donuts, and more. This edition only runs until December 30, with limited spots available.

When: Until December 30, various time slots

Where: Granville Island Public Market — 1689 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $99 per person

‘Tis the season for holiday fun, and a new festival on Granville Island is bringing cheer to the neighbourhood right up until Christmas Eve. The first annual Canadian Christmas Festival, hosted by The Vancouver Fish Company, is happening every Friday to Sunday until December 24. From noon to 8 pm, attendees of the free event will discover local artisan vendors, enjoy tasty seasonal treats, and more on the boardwalk in front of the popular restaurant.

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until December 24, 2022, from noon to 8 pm

Where: The Vancouver Fish Company – 1517 Anderson Street, Granville Island, Vancouver

Tickets: Free

A Christmas Cocktail Story happens every evening at the Dalina in Chinatown, complete with retro eats and some seriously festive cocktails. The food menu, created by Chef Karl Gregg of Rosie’s BBQ, is a spin on traditional Americana holiday dishes – think pigs in a blanket, deviled eggs, a cheeseball, and a classic shrimp cocktail. As for the drinks, guests can expect options with names like Santa Jack (the evening’s welcome punch), a Christmas Old Fashioned, and The Lump of Coal.

When: Until December 23, starting at 6:30 pm nightly

Where: Dalina — 687 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $36.50 per person

Tinseltown Bar has transformed the Vancouver Alpen Club into a winter wonderland. Every day is Christmas at the seasonal pop-up bar, where you’ll feel like you’ve walked into a Hallmark movie. Guests will enjoy a tasty, themed drink upon arrival, Christmas tunes, festive drinks, and loads of holiday fun. There will also be characters to interact with during your 90-minute time slot.

When: Until December 31, various times

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) – 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $19 per person; purchase online

The Vancouver Christmas Market has transformed Jack Poole Plaza into a huge German-style holiday event, running until December 24. A popular holiday tradition for locals and visitors alike, the Vancouver Christmas Market features more than 90 huts of authentic German sweets, treats, and treasures to discover. Plus, there are many festive activities and live entertainment to enjoy.

When: Until December 24; from 11:30 am to 9:30 pm (November 26 to December 23), 11:30 am to 6 pm (December 24)

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Adult tickets start at $17.99, senior tickets (ages 65+) start at $14.99, and youth tickets (ages 7 to 17) start at $9.99. Children ages 0-6 are free. Purchase online

H Tasting Lounge’s Winterlust

The waterfront spot, located at The Westin Bayshore Vancouver, offers Winterlust, a seriously Insta-worthy setup, on its patio through December. Folks can look forward to enjoying heated Alpine-inspired domes decked out with cozy decor this year. Each dome is 8’-by-8′ and boasts panoramic glass panelling. Guests can book for up to six people, and there’s a minimum spend, not including taxes and gratuity.

When: Through December

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: Reservations

Mabuhay Pop-Up by Mark Singson at Bao Bei

The newest pop-up from Chef Mark Singson is a four-week dinner series featuring an a la carte, small plate menu of Filipino eats. Every Monday night for the next four weeks, pop by the Chinatown restaurant to check out the menu and drink program – no tickets or reservations are required.

When: Every Monday until December 19, from 5:30 pm

Where: Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie, 163 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Taking place at the Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus), this immersive, pop-up cocktail experience has guests enter the enchanted and cursed world of Beauty and The Beast, but with boozy drinks. Along the way, you’ll have the opportunity to create your own delicious bespoke-themed cocktails in this escape room, theatre show, and adventure, all blended into one.

When: Until January 2023

Where: The Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) — 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $45 per person, purchase online