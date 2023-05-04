Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Don’t be surprised this weekend if you see massive military vessels in Vancouver waters, it’s Fleet Weekend returning to Burrard Dry Dock Pier in North Vancouver.

The event falls on the first weekend of May to commemorate the Battle of the Atlantic, the longest continuous battle of the Second World War Canada participated in and played a critical role.

The Canadian Fleet Pacific will be sending five military vessels that visitors will be able to tour. They include HMCS Ottawa, a Halifax-class frigate that has sailed in the Persian Gulf and Arabia Sea on anti-terrorism operations.

The HMCS Ottawa, HMCS Nanaimo, and three Orca-Class Patrol Training Vessels will be open for public tours on Friday, May 5.

If you’re up for something even more exciting, you can tke a ride on the rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) that officers use for patrol duties. Tickets and timetables of public tours and boat rides are available online.

The will also be Naden Band performance and static displays of Royal Canadian Navy assets.

Saturday will be marked by an open house and job fair at HMCS Discovery Naval Reserve in Stanley Park from 10 am to 3 pm.

Sunday will see the Battle of the Atlantic commemorative ceremony held at Sailor’s Point Memorial in Waterfront Park in North Vancouver from 10 am to noon.

Then the military vessels at Burrard Dry Dock Pier will be open to visitors again on May 8, Monday, with more RHIB rides available.

Will you be checking out these vessels this weekend?

When: May 4 to 8, 2023

Where: Burrard Dry Dock Pier — 15 Wallace Mews, North Vancouver (Thursday, Friday, and Monday), HMCS Discovery — 1200 Stanley Park Drive (Saturday), Waterfront Park (Sunday)

Cost: Free