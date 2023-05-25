EventsNewsCanada DayPoliticsCity Hall

"Vancouver is pathetic": Locals blow a fuse over cancelled Canada Day fireworks

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
May 25 2023, 11:22 pm
"Vancouver is pathetic": Locals blow a fuse over cancelled Canada Day fireworks
ppa/Shutterstock
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Surrey SPARK Stages

Fri, May 26, 6:30pm

Surrey SPARK Stages
LIVE DANCE SHOW: La Forêt Ébouriffée

Tue, June 6, 7:00pm

LIVE DANCE SHOW: La Forêt Ébouriffée
Speakeasy Stand-Up Comedy

Wed, June 14, 8:00pm

Speakeasy Stand-Up Comedy
Lil Yachty

Sat, October 21, 8:00pm

Lil Yachty
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Locals have had much to say about the permanently cancelled Canada Day fireworks in Vancouver since the news broke yesterday.

It wasn’t only Vancouver residents who were dismayed by the news, as Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim also chimed in on the development.

Sim tweeted that the City would contact the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority about bringing the event back “in the coming years.”

In the aftermath of the news, many have been bringing back the “no fun city” moniker for Vancouver when sharing their disappointment. Some are also coming at Sim for not taking immediate action.

We asked the mayor’s office if there was any chance the decision could be turned around, but it said it wouldn’t be able to provide an answer until it had a chat with the port authority.

The mayor’s office also said that “Vancouverites deserve to be able to fully enjoy Canada Day without feeling a need to go elsewhere.”

In response to the “no fun city” comments, the mayor’s office said that there are a lot of opportunities ahead to change the narrative, like the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

“That’s the saddest news!” someone said in response to a Daily Hive tweet about the cancellation.

“No fun city. Vancouver is pathetic,” said another commenter.

Some responses are supportive of the cancellation.

“I’m sure the whales will appreciate that,” said one person.

One Twitter user said, “So many people rely on 20 mins of fireworks for their fun.”

Others pointed out the environmental impacts of fireworks on wildlife and pets.

“But we must have our exploding lights. Otherwise we can’t have fun.”

In response to Sim’s tweet, one user said, “If you really intend to address it with the port – do it now! you have over a month to figure it out.

Another user pointed out that Toronto had overturned the decision for “THIS year. Why do you need a year?”

Some reactions have been getting spicy.

Fireworks are legal as long as it’s under 2.5 grams and intended for personal use.

Meanwhile, over in Alberta, the City of Edmonton has revealed that it has no plans to do away with its Canada Day fireworks display.

Amid high inflation and the slow restart of the events and production industry’s capacity, events and festivals have faced soaring costs, including high municipal and policing costs, forcing the port authority to downsize or outright cancel. Many major events have only been kept afloat with the help of government grants.


With files from Kenneth Chan

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ Listed
+ News
+ Canada Day
+ Politics
+ City Hall
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.