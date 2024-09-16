Metro Vancouver-filmed Shōgun wins record-setting 18 Emmy awards

A sweeping drama filmed in Metro Vancouver was the star of the show at Sunday’s Emmy Awards, winning a record-setting 18 prizes.

Shōgun was shot in 2021 and 2022 and released on streaming platform Disney+ this year. Based on James Clavell’s novel of the same name, it’s set in feudal Japan in the year 1600 when a European ship finds itself marooned in a fishing village.

The epic series has received glowing reviews and has been compared to Game of Thrones for its high-stakes drama.

Canadian and Japanese crew members joined forces to transform parts of Metro Vancouver into landscapes from four centuries ago. The eastern end of Burrard Inlet became the Osaka harbour, and the Flavelle sawmill became the site of a Japanese village.

Creative BC noted that Japan was replicated in Port Moody through the import of items from Japan, including fabrics, swords, ropes, additional props, and even a Japanese White Pine tree.

Awe man they just filmed the remake of the Shogun series here in Port Moody pic.twitter.com/G094TyhBiD — Dylan (@duffduck2) February 20, 2023

The Japanese White Pine tree used in the production remains in Port Moody, where it was left as a gesture of goodwill toward the host city.

The hard work of the cast and crew was recognized on Sunday when the show won awards for acting, directing, casting, cinematography, and design.

The first season is available to watch on Disney+, and it’s confirmed to be returning for a second season.