Holy Schitt! Canadian father-son duo Dan and Eugene Levy to host 2024 Emmys

Canada’s beloved father-son duo Dan and Eugene Levy have just been announced as the hosts of this year’s Emmy Awards.

The Television Academy revealed their 2024 emcees in an Instagram post on Friday.

“Get ready for an unforgettable night! Eugene Levy and @instadanjlevy will host the 76th Emmy Awards,” reads the caption.

The pair expressed their gratitude in a statement shared on the Television Academy’s website.

“For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theatre was incentive enough,” they said.

“We’re thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can’t wait to spend the evening with you all on September 15.”

Their new gig is fitting, as the co-creators of Schitt’s Creek are very familiar with the Emmys stage.

The iconic TV show garnered countless awards over the years, including nine Emmy wins for its sixth and final season.

According to the Television Academy, the show broke records, becoming the most-awarded comedy series in a single year, the first comedy or drama series to sweep all four acting categories, and receiving the most wins for a comedy series in its final season.

“We are thrilled to welcome two generations of comedy genius to the Emmy’s stage as hosts,” Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego said in a statement.

“Eugene and Dan Levy are known for creating unforgettable laugh-out-loud moments on screen, and together, they are super-charged. I cannot wait for Emmy fans to see what they have in store for all of us.”

Organizers say Dan and Eugene will be the first father-son duo to host the awards show. It’ll also be the second time Canadians host the Emmys (the first was when Howie Mandel hosted in 2008).

Fans welcomed the news on social media.

“I love this decision. Very demure, very mindful, very cutesy,” reads one comment on the Television Academy’s Instagram post.

“Now THAT is a brilliant choice!!” added another.

One fan even suggested a Schitt’s Creek reunion.

“They didn’t get their big moment when the show took home so many Emmys for the final season due to Covid so, it’s only right!🤷🏻‍♀️😂,” reads the comment.

You can catch Dan and Eugene on the Emmys stage on Sunday, September 15 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.