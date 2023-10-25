Vancouver sports media legend Don Taylor gets Hall of Fame call

Don Taylor got the call, and he’s heading to the Hall.

The BC Sports Hall of Fame unveiled its 2024 induction class this morning, which includes the legendary Vancouver sports broadcaster.

Inductees in the athletes category include former MLB star Justin Morneau, longtime PGA golfer Richard Zokol, two-time Olympic medal-winning freestyle skier Cassie Sharpe, two-time Olympic medal-winning swimmer Ryan Cochrane, and Amanda Asay, one of Canada’s greatest female baseball players, who died tragically last year.

Inductees in the builders-coaches category include Beverley Felske (ringette), Dr. Bob McCormack (sports medicine), and Wayne Norton (baseball).

The 1998 Langley Little League All-Stars boys baseball team is being inducted this year, as is the 1921-22 Vancouver Amazons women’s hockey team, in the pioneer category.

Glen Ringdal, who worked for over 35 years in sports management, public relations, business development, and promotion in BC sports, is the recipient of the W.A.C. Bennett Award.

But it is Taylor who headlines this group, which is quite the achievement for the only media member being inducted.

Taylor has been the most popular local sports broadcaster for more than two decades. He made his name with Sports Page, the wildly successful local sports highlights show, from 1985 to 2000. The North Burnaby native went on to host Sportsnet’s nightly highlights show based out of BC from 2001 to 2014. Taylor also worked in radio for Team 1040/TSN 1040 from 2003 to 2021, alongside various co-hosts, including David Pratt, Barry Macdonald, and Bob Marjanovich.

Taylor has managed to successfully pivot after Bell Media pulled the plug on TSN 1040 in 2021, co-hosting a daily sports talk show with Rick Dhaliwal (Donnie and Dhali: The Team) on CHEK television.

“To have longevity in our industry, Don’s had over 40 years, you have to love with you do,” Dhaliwal said about his co-host and friend today. “You have to have a passion and enthusiasm for your job. And he’s just as passionate today as he was on his first day on the job. He absolutely loves his job and it shows.”

Taylor and all the other inductees will be celebrated at the formal induction gala, scheduled to take place in May 2024. Since 1966, the BC Sports Hall of Fame has inducted 452 individuals and 69 teams to its Hall of Champions.

“After months of anticipation, we’re energized to begin telling the stories and marking the outstanding achievements of our Class of 2024,” said Tom Mayenknecht, Chair of the BC Sports Hall of Fame. “Honouring the past – and inspiring the future – is at the very heart of the mission of the BC Sports Hall of Fame and this year’s honourees truly exemplify the best of sport in this province and beyond. On behalf of our Board of Trustees, Selection Committee chaired by Stan Wong and management team led by Chief Executive Officer Michelle Kitchen, we congratulate our deserving inductees and look forward to coming together again in person to fully honour the Class of 2024 at our BC Sports Hall of Fame Induction Gala next year.”

2024 BC Sports Hall of Fame inductees

Athletes

Amanda Asay – Baseball

Ryan Cochrane – Swimming

Justin Morneau – Baseball

Cassie Sharpe – Freestyle Skiing

Richard Zokol – Golf

Builders-Coaches

Beverley Felske – Ringette

Dr. Bob McCormack – Sports Medicine

Wayne Norton – Baseball

Team

1998 Langley Little League All-Stars Boys Baseball

Team Members: Andrew Bell, Faizan Choudhry, Clayton Deglan, George Duda (coach), Jeff Duda, Mike Erickson, Brad Fraser, Mark Henderson, Jared Krause, Jordan Lennerton, Brett Logan, Brad MacDonald, Dave Mihalech (coach), Tanner Mikesh, Karl Reddick, Brian Sargent (manager), Sean Sargent.

Pioneer

1921-22 Vancouver Amazons Women’s Hockey Team – Ice Hockey

Team Members: Lorraine Cannon, Thelma Elmsley, B.E. Green (chaperone), Nan Griffith, Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Hinds, Florence Johnson, Mayme Leahy, Greta Maddison, Isabel McLeod, Guy Patrick (manager), Kathleen (Carson) Patrick, Norah Senkler, Phebe Senkler, Helen Tees, Amelia Voitkevic.

Media

Don Taylor

W.A.C. Bennett Award

Glen Ringdal