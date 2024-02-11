Heavy snow and rain expected in southern BC regions: weather warnings posted

Drivers in southern BC could find themselves travelling on some nasty roads as snow and heavy rain are expected to fall on the region.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) states that “a moist Pacific frontal system” will bring snow to Whistler and Squamish on Sunday. It will also bring about 50 mm of rain to the North Shore, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, and Howe Sound regions.

Snowfall and rainfall warnings have been issued.

Snowfall warning

ECCC said the snow in Squamish and Whistler will be mixed with rain Sunday afternoon and early evening.

“Snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm are expected before the snow eases early Monday morning,” stated the agency.

And snowfall is, of course, welcome news to skiers and snowboarders planning on hitting the slopes in Whistler, as many folks have found this season to be disappointing at times.



Drivers in the area are urged to adjust to “winter driving behaviour” amid the changing road conditions and to use winter tires and chains.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” ECCC said. “Weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”

Rainfall warning

Parts of the province Sunday are expected to either get slammed with heavy rain or snowfall.

Heavy rain is expected to pour down on part of Metro Vancouver, and Environment and Climate Change Canada is warning that it could cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

ECCC issued the rainfall warning Sunday morning for the North Shore, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, and Howe Sound regions.

According to ECCC, “a moist Pacific frontal system” will bring about 50 mm of rain and is expected to fall Sunday into early Monday morning.

“Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible,” it added. “If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

Weather for upcoming week

While it will be a rainy start to the week in Vancouver, locals can look forward to about four days of sun after Monday.

This week temperatures will range from 8°C to 10°C during the day.