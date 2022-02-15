Family Day is all about quality time, so avoid wasting any by planning your holiday shopping ahead of February 21.

The stat holiday comes with late mornings, group get-togethers, and lazy evenings, which means you’ll need the goods to prepare.

“The BC government is funding free virtual and in person Family Day activities throughout the province over the Family Day weekend,” says a statement from the BC government’s website.

“This makes sure celebrations are accessible for everyone.”

Fortunately, not everything is shutting down for the occasion. These shops are open to provide groceries, liquor, medication, and more.

Don’t plan on getting any serious paperwork done, either; City Hall will be closed, along with banks and libraries. No adult activities allowed!

That said, the drinks and snacks will help. Here’s what’s open and closed in Vancouver this Family Day.

Open

Grocery stores

Liquor stores

Pharmacies

Malls

Misc.

Closed