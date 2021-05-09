15 things to do in Vancouver this week: May 10 to 16, 2021

Please note: As recommended by BC’s health officials, indoor gatherings of any kind and unessential travel in the province are not recommended at this time. Currently, outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are permitted, but use COVID-19 layers of protection and maintain physical distancing. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

May is rolling along and this week there are many new and fun events to enjoy. From DOXA drive-in to Music on Main, Vancouver Bird Celebration and more, here are 15 things to do this week.

What: The DOXA drive-in movie nights features seven individual screenings, including many new documentaries by up-and-coming Vancouver filmmakers that represent some of DOXA 2021’s best. Screenings will go ahead rain or shine and guests are asked not to leave their vehicle during screenings except for restroom access. Strict COVID-19 health and safety protocols will be in place throughout the event to ensure the safety of attendees and staff.

When: May 13 to 15, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: PNE Amphitheatre

Tickets: $50 per carload, per film, and a limit of six passengers to a car. Available online

What: In East Vancouver at the GALLERY GEORGE, art lovers can make reservations to see over 60 Parker Street Studios artists showcased at two consecutive exhibitions happening from May 6 to 16 and May 20 to 31. Each will have a different curated set of artists shown as part of the sixth annual ParkerArtSalon.

When: May 6 to 16 and May 20 to 31, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: THE GALLERY GEORGE – 990 George Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, reserve time online

What: Vancouver Public Libray presents international-bestselling Vancouver author and ER doctor Daniel Kalla in conversation with books and arts reports Dana Gee about his new thriller, Lost Immunity.

When: May 11, 2021

Time: 7 to 8 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free

What: The world premiere of yellow objects, an exhibition written and directed by Sydney Risk Award-winning playwright Derek Chan, is happening at The Firehall Arts Centre. The exhibition invites attendees to question our responsibility to future generations by stepping into a Hong Kong of two different eras: 2019 and 2050.

The exhibition occurs in the Firehall Arts Centre’s courtyard with objects, voice recordings, and projections. There are no live performers in yellow objects, and there is a limit of ten patrons per showing.

When: Tuesday to Sundays from May 11 to 22, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Firehall Arts Centre – 280 East Cordova Street, Vancouver

Cost: $15, $20 or $25, purchase online

What: Granville Island Brewing is hosting an immersive 10-day pop-up to celebrate the launch of its new Peach Sour. The pop-up is presented in partnership with Lee’s Donuts and the Vancouver Food Bank, is open to ages 19 and over, and includes interactive photo experiences and limited edition Peach Sour Lee’s Donuts. Admission is free though attendees are encouraged to participate in a Can-for-a-Can donation where one canned food item for the Vancouver Food Bank can be exchanged for a can of Peach Sour to take home. Guests can also text a peach emoji to 30333 to donate $5 to the Vancouver Food Bank.

When: May 14 to 24, 2021

Time: 12 to 8 pm in reserved time slots

Where: 45 Water Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, book a time slot online

What: New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words. We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month. There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever. Here are 41 new Vancouver restaurants for you to try right now, or in the near future.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of new Vancouver restaurants online

What: The VIMFF’s online platform presents four unique films, including two North American premieres, that celebrate the spirit of adventure while raising questions about Inclusivity and Environmentalism. The Adventuring in a Changing World show will also include a live interactive virtual workshop with Canadian explorer, Kevin Vallelly, who will share captivating stories from his expeditions, and valuable tools to help you plan your next personal adventure.

When: Now until May 19, 2021

Time: Viewing Period until May 19 at midnight. Ticket sales end on May 12 at midnight.

Where: Virtual

Cost: $15, purchase online

What: Featuring fourteen community artists, Wheel Voices: Tune In! is a virtual performance rooted in the disability experience that combines original scenes, rap, spoken word, and choral pieces. The show on May 14 is presented with audio description and captioning and includes a post-show live Q&A with the cast and crew.

When: May 14, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: Pay-what-you-can, purchase online

What: Visual Artist E. Andrea Klann combines realism and the imagined with her with oils on canvas paintings. Her latest exhibition, Carousel of Dreams, is on display at Kurbatoff Gallery in South Granville until May 21.

When: Now until May 21, 2021

Time: 11 am to 5 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), 12 to 4 pm (Sunday)

Where: Kurbatoff Gallery – 2435 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Slothee Coffee’s fundraiser “Brew Love, Filter Hate” is raising awareness and funds to support two Canadian non-profits – SWAN Vancouver and Elimin8hate. There are over 300 items available for purchase, all donated by Canadian-based businesses. There is a minimum price set for all items and donors can pay more if they wish. Shipping is included for Canada and there’s a charge for US shipping (if items are able to ship to the US).

When: Now until May 16, 2021

Time: Anytime

Where: Virtual

Cost: Various, see all available items Online

What: Music on Main is bringing audiences and artists together through their five-day festival, Listening.Together. Enjoy online performances by a variety of performers, listen to artist talks and learn about music.

When: May 14 to 18, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free, though donations are appreciated

What: Visitors will find over 50 farms and producers as well as food and coffee trucks at Kitsilano Farmers Market every Sunday. Shop for fruits and vegetables, meats, treats and desserts, and more.

When: Every Sunday until October 31, 2021

Time: 9:30 to 10 am (those vulnerable to COVID), 10 am to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: 10th Ave. and Larch St., Vancouver

What: The Chinese Canadian Historical Society of BC hosts a virtual Chinatown Walkabout as part of the explorAsian Festival. The online event will be led by John Atkin, civic historian and heritage consultant; Bob Sung, host of cultural and culinary tours of Chinatown; and Hayne Wai. long time Chinatown researcher and advocate. The trio are all past presidents of the Chinese Canadian Historical Society of BC. The walkabout will be framed on the Vancouver Heritage Foundation Chinatown Guide.

When: May 16, 2021

Time: 10 am

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free, register online

What: Vancouver Opera presents a cinematic adaptation of George Bizet’s Carmen stage directed by Brenna Corner, conducted by Leslie Dala, and starring members of the Yulanda M. Faris Young Artists Program alongside members of the Vancouver Opera Orchestra.

When: Now until May 30, 2021

Time: Anytime

Where: Virtual

Cost: $30, purchase online

What: The Vancouver Bird Celebration is organized by the Vancouver Bird Advisory Committee and features a variety of events including panel discussions, bird walks, exhibitions, and more.

When: Now until May 16, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual and in-person

Cost: Free