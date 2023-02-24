Vancouver e-scooter shop has spent over $40K for repairs and security against crime

A popular e-scooter shop located in Vancouver Chinatown likely won’t be renewing its lease if crime carries on the way it has in the neighbourhood.

Eevee’s is located at 230 East Pender Street and carries e-scooters, e-skateboards, accessories, and more.

However, the shop has had its fair share of run-ins with crimes in the neighbourhood, as have many businesses, and it’s had to spend over $40,000 in repairs and improved security.

We connected with one of the company’s co-founders, who shared more details about what the shop deals with on a semi-frequent basis.

The shop has been in Chinatown for two years, opening in the middle of COVID-19. Eevee’s has dealt with numerous instances of vandalism and crime, having its windows and door smashed. The business has also had to deal with graffiti on its storefront.

Bradley Spence told Daily Hive that some staff had been threatened as they left the store.

“We have also had our staff have things thrown at them. I actually had someone throw an open yogurt in my face from their apartment window, which left quite a mess, as you can imagine.”

Spence also mentioned that female staff feels unsafe when leaving the business at night.

The experience has had a negative impact on the staff’s mental health.

“We need better security or police patrolling the neighbourhood. Windows are being smashed on what seems like a nightly basis. It wouldn’t be hard to catch people in the act.”

On Thursday, the Vancouver Police Department announced it would increase its police presence in the Downtown Eastside in response to increased gun violence. However, it remains to be seen if that will impact crimes in Chinatown.