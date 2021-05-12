Lower Mainland driver issued non-essential travel ticket on Vancouver Island

A North Vancouver driver was issued a ticket for non-essential travel and directed to return home after being stopped by police on Vancouver Island recently.

According to Cpl. Mike Halskov with RCMP Traffic Services, the incident took place on May 1, when the driver was stopped “for more than one driving offence on southern Vancouver Island.”

Halskov told Daily Hive that after further conversation with the driver, the officer determined that the reason for travel was non-essential.

“The officer issued a ticket under the Emergency Program Act and directed the driver to return to the Lower Mainland immediately,” said Halskov. “The driver was also issued tickets for driving offences.”

Halskov noted that this incident was not related to any of the COVID-19-related road checks that have been implemented in the province, and to his knowledge, no tickets have been issued at any of the checkpoints established on Highways 1, 3, 5, and 99.

As the incident is now before the courts, Halskov said no further information is available.

On Monday, RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet told Daily Hive that over 1,400 vehicles were checked at designated locations this past weekend.

“Two people voluntarily turned around and no fines were issued,” she said.

Shoihet noted that on May 7 the old toll booth location on Highway 5, saw the highest car count with over 700 vehicles checked.

Still, Shoihet said, “we encountered no issues that I am aware of, and thank the residents of BC, who were not required to travel for essential reasons for staying local.”