Interactive maps showing COVID-19 cases in BC by neighbourhoods coming this week: Dr. Henry

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says officials will begin releasing more information through an interactive map, starting this Wednesday.

This follows internal reports that were leaked last week. The reports detail the amount of COVID-19 data that is released publicly versus how much is available. BC health officials went on the defence after the leak.

“As we have progressed in this pandemic, the type of data, the level of data, and the numbers of people who’ve been infected have meant that we’ve been able to change and modify the type of information we can provide,” she said during a press conference on Monday. “We are now able to present data at a more granular level, and that granular level is the community health service area.”

Since the onset of the pandemic, BC has only shared data by region due to concerns for personal privacy.

“We’ve been able to modify the data and links, so that we can provide information on case rates, and now very recently, on immunization rates by community health service area,” she continued.

These new maps “will be available publicly on the BCCDC website with our updated surveillance data on Wednesday this week.”

Henry said the maps would be continually updated. Work on developing an additional interactive data map has also begun.

She noted that she expects the app to be available “in the coming days.”