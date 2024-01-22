NewsCrime

Burnaby woman caught driving wrong way with a flat on major BC highway

A Burnaby woman driving on the wrong side of the road with a flat tire got hit with a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition (RIP).

North Vancouver RCMP said the woman, who’s in her 30s, failed a breathalyzer test.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of the morning on January 22.

Just before 3 am, multiple witnesses called North Vancouver RCMP to report that a white Kia was travelling westbound in the eastbound lanes with a flat on Highway 1 near the Lynn Valley exit.

“Wrong-way drivers on a highway pose an extreme danger to motorists, especially when they are impaired,” North Vancouver RCMP constable Mansoor Sahak said.

After witnesses reported the wrong-way driver, officers were quickly dispatched to the scene and located the Burnaby woman near the Westview Drive exit on the highway.

On X, North Vancouver RCMP condemned the “reckless actions” of this driver, suggesting that the incident could’ve had a deadly outcome.

Fortunately, officers were able to act quickly and with assistance of the public, stop this driver.

RoadSafetyBC introduced IRP in 2010 to remove alcohol-affected drivers from BC roads.

According to RoadSafetyBC, in the program’s first year, it reduced motor vehicle fatalities by 40%.

