Vancouver doctor found dead after going missing from Dunbar home

The search for a missing woman in Vancouver has come to a tragic end.

In a release, Vancouver police say the remains of Dr. Tracy Pickett were found in the Southlands neighbourhood.

A search was launched for the 55-year-old on September 27 after she was reported missing from her home by a family member.

Investigators and the BC Coroner’s Service will determine the cause of Pickett’s death.

At this stage of the investigation, Pickett’s death does not appear to be the result of a crime and there is no public safety risk.

Pickett was a specialist in both emergency medicine and clinical forensic medicine. She worked as an emergency physician at Vancouver General Hospital and was the medical director for the BC Women’s Hospital Sexual Assault Centre.

Her name has been making news recently as she was an expert witness in the high-profile murder case of Ibrahim Ali.

Pickett testified as recently as last week.