These are the creepiest places in Vancouver, according to the internet

Vancouver has its fair share of haunting places, with some of the city’s most popular spots having some of the scariest backstories.

A new Reddit thread has asked Vancouverites what they think are the most unsettling and creepy places around the city, and some of the answers may surprise you.

Hospitals

One of the top-voted creepy spots in Vancouver was St. Paul’s Hospital. Redditors shared how the hospital becomes “creepy as hell” in the evening, and one person even shared a story of how they got stuck in the elevator.

St. Paul’s Hospital wasn’t the only hospital to be crowned on the creepy list. Riverview Hospital also made the list.

Riverview Hospital was a psychiatric institution that was officially closed in 2012. It had come under fire due to the way some patients were mistreated, including the use of non-consensual sterilization.

People online shared how the location is a popular spot for shooting scary scenes, with one user saying that the place doesn’t need any help from set designers as “you get a lot of bad vibes in that place for free.”

Shaughnessy

Redditors deemed the residential neighbourhood of Shaughnessy one of the more unsettling places in Vancouver because of how quiet it is. One user summarized the creepiness of the neighbourhood by simply calling it a “mansion ghost town.”

Columbia SkyTrain station

It turns out crowded places of SkyTrain stations also put Vancouverites on edge. The Columbia SkyTrain station in New Westminster was not a popular spot among commuters, with one user sharing how they avoid the station in its entirety.

Lougheed Village Mall

Lougheed Village Mall was another seemingly innocent entry on the list. Over 100 people upvoted the post that named the mall as unsettling, with one user calling it “sooooo creepy.”

What other places do you find unsettling in Vancouver? Let us know in the comments below.