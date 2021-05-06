Adults over 30 in "high-transmission" Vancouver neighbourhoods can get COVID-19 vaccine

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) said on Thursday that it will begin offering targeted vaccinations to people 30 years of age and older who reside in neighbourhoods that have been identified as high transmission.

According to VCH, these neighbourhoods include:

Cedar Cottage

Grandview Woodland

Hastings-Sunrise

Kensington

Killarney

Renfrew-Collingwood

Sunset

Victoria Fraserview

Residents of these neighbourhoods are encouraged to register to receive a link to book their vaccination appointment, said VCH.

As part of this targeted effort, health officials will be opening a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Killarney Community Centre (6260 Killarney Street) from May 8 to 14, 17 to 21 and 25 to 28. Clinic hours will be from 9 am to 4:30 pm, and vaccinations will be provided by appointment only.

All BC residents 18 years of age and older (born in 2003 or earlier) are encouraged to register now through the provincial Get Vaccinated website, call centre (1-833-838-2323) or in person at a Service BC office. Translation services are available through the call centre.

Following registration, residents will be notified by phone, email or text message as soon as they are eligible to book a vaccine appointment.