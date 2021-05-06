BC adults over 40 can book a COVID-19 vaccination starting next week

Health officials in British Columbia have revealed a new schedule for adults over the age of 40 to book a COVID-19 vaccination.

Health Minister Adrian Dix revealed the schedule on Thursday afternoon, noting that anyone born in 1981 or earlier can expect to receive a text or email notification over the coming days.

The booking schedule is as follows:

If you have registered, you will be contacted to book your vaccine if you are: Over 46 years old (1975 or earlier) – on Fri, May 7 after 7pm Over 43 years old (1978 or earlier) – on Sun, May 9 after 7pm Over 40 years old (1981 or earlier) – on Tues, May 11 after 7pm — Adrian Dix (@adriandix) May 6, 2021

In order to receive a text message, people must be registered online through BC’s Get Vaccinated system. Those who have not yet registered can do so online, in-person at the nearest Service BC location, or through a provincial call centre (1-833-838-2323).

In order to register, residents will also need their personal health number, postal code, first and last name, date of birth, and an email address or phone number that is checked regularly and can receive emails or text messages.