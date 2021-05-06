NewsCoronavirus

BC adults over 40 can book a COVID-19 vaccination starting next week

M.Moira/Shutterstock

Health officials in British Columbia have revealed a new schedule for adults over the age of 40 to book a COVID-19 vaccination.

Health Minister Adrian Dix revealed the schedule on Thursday afternoon, noting that anyone born in 1981 or earlier can expect to receive a text or email notification over the coming days.

The booking schedule is as follows:

In order to receive a text message, people must be registered online through BC’s Get Vaccinated system. Those who have not yet registered can do so online, in-person at the nearest Service BC location, or through a provincial call centre (1-833-838-2323).

In order to register, residents will also need their personal health number, postal code, first and last name, date of birth, and an email address or phone number that is checked regularly and can receive emails or text messages.

