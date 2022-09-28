Travellers flying into and out of Vancouver International Airport will soon deal with much more normalized airport rules than in the last two-plus years.

On Monday, the Canadian government announced it would drop all COVID-19 border restrictions as of October 1.

Inbound and outbound travellers will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination, and unvaccinated Canadians won’t be mandated to isolate upon returning home.

It will also no longer be mandatory to wear a face mask inside the airport or on Canadian flights.

Here’s what other measures have been lifted and what YVR travellers can expect at one of the biggest airports in Canada:

Travellers no longer need to submit public health information through the ArriveCAN app or website (it will become optional)

Travellers don’t need to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination

No more pre- or on-arrival testing

No more COVID-19-related quarantine or isolation

Travellers no longer need to report signs or symptoms of COVID-19 upon arriving in Canada

The Vancouver Airport Authority, which governs operations at Pearson Airport, says the changes will improve customers’ travel experiences.

“After more than two years operating under a very complex series of changing regulations, today’s announcement is very welcome news for the travelling public, our community, and workers across the aviation sector,” said Tamara Vrooman, president & CEO at Vancouver Airport Authority.

“The removal of COVID-19 travel measures will improve passengers’ overall travel experience, assist our frontline employees, and allow more people to reconnect with loved ones and tourism experiences across the province and country.”

According to the authority, daily passenger volumes have jumped by 170% from January to August, and domestic travel has surpassed pre-covid passenger numbers.

On Monday, Transport Canada said that while masking requirements are being lifted, “all travellers are strongly recommended to wear high-quality and well-fitted masks during their journeys.”

Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra thanked all Canadians who “rolled up their sleeves and got vaccinated,” and as such, the government was able to “take this great step towards easing measures and returning to normal.”