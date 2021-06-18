BC health officials announce 109 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 109 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 146,902.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that broken down by health region, 13 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 65 are in the Fraser Health region, 26 are in the Interior Health region, and five in the Northern Health region. There are no new cases in the Island Health region.

There are 1,389 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 128 individuals are currently hospitalized, 48 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There has been one new COVID-19-related death, for a total of 1,740 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 76.7% of all adults 18 and over in BC and 75.1% of those 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 4,296,151 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 823,371 of which are second doses.

A total of 143,748 people who tested positive for the virus have now recovered.