Vancouver plaza flooded with protesters and counter-protesters on Saturday (PHOTOS)

If you heard a commotion downtown on Saturday afternoon, it was probably the protesters at Jack Poole Plaza.

Vancouver Police said they had to shut down several roads in the area near Coal Harbour because of the congestion.

#VanTraffic VPD is monitoring several protests taking place today. There will be temporary road closures throughout the downtown core. Please allow for extra travel time. Thank you for your patience. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) March 19, 2022

Protestors took over the plaza on March 19, with convoy supporters on one side and counter-protestors on the other.

Pretty scattered showing from the clownvoy after being hyped for weeks. Technically this represents two different protests. Our counter protesters are getting hassled a bit by those looking for a confrontation. More people at the centre of #JackPoolePlaza in #Vancouver please! pic.twitter.com/DaPlIxVc0T — Community Over Convoys (@COCVancouver) March 19, 2022

If you’re in downtown in Vancouver hear the call of the bikes and the ram ranch resistance https://t.co/1fpT1KiqZr — Resistance cat (@ResistanceCats) March 19, 2022

Mask mandates have already been lifted in the province recently, and these protests might keep happening until all laws related to COVID-19 are dropped.

Among the protesters, Canadian conspiracy theorist Chris Sky was spotted there with a camera crew by counter-protestors.

Here we go again, Chris Sky going out of his way to confront us. Look how far we are away from his big event stage, yet he shows up with his media attache to confront us. #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/tHmAJNPT3G — Community Over Convoys (@COCVancouver) March 19, 2022

Recently, BC Premier John Horgan when told convoy protestors to “give their head a shake” earlier in the month.

The Community Over Convoys group, which organizes to protest against “Freedom Convoy” supporters in Vancouver, tweeted they were “kicked out” of the space by VPD after being told they needed a permit.

We are being kicked out by @VancouverPD under false claim that we need a permit while the clownvoy doesn’t. #Vancouver #BritishColumbia — Community Over Convoys (@COCVancouver) March 19, 2022

They also tweeted about several arguments between the two groups, with convoy supporters allegedly getting confrontational and following them even after VPD told them to leave.

Daily Hive Vancouver has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department and Community Over Convoys for comment and will update this story.