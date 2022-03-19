NewsPhotosCoronavirus

Vancouver plaza flooded with protesters and counter-protesters on Saturday (PHOTOS)

Mar 19 2022, 10:38 pm
Community Over Convoys/Twitter

If you heard a commotion downtown on Saturday afternoon, it was probably the protesters at Jack Poole Plaza.

Vancouver Police said they had to shut down several roads in the area near Coal Harbour because of the congestion.

Protestors took over the plaza on March 19, with convoy supporters on one side and counter-protestors on the other.

Mask mandates have already been lifted in the province recently, and these protests might keep happening until all laws related to COVID-19 are dropped.

Among the protesters, Canadian conspiracy theorist Chris Sky was spotted there with a camera crew by counter-protestors.

Recently, BC Premier John Horgan when told convoy protestors to “give their head a shake” earlier in the month.

The Community Over Convoys group, which organizes to protest against “Freedom Convoy” supporters in Vancouver, tweeted they were “kicked out” of the space by VPD after being told they needed a permit.

They also tweeted about several arguments between the two groups, with convoy supporters allegedly getting confrontational and following them even after VPD told them to leave.

Daily Hive Vancouver has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department and Community Over Convoys for comment and will update this story.

