Vancouver Convention Centre vaccine clinic to wrap this weekend

Many Vancouverites got their vaccines at the Vancouver Convention Centre, but a moment in the city’s COVID-19 history is coming to an end.

According to Vancouver Coastal Health, the popular location is wrapping up its operations because demand is dropping off.

More than 90% of eligible folks five and older in BC already got their first dose.

Now, the clinic at the Vancouver Convention Centre is set to wind down operations after Sunday, February 20.

It first opened back in March 2021. In five months, it delivered 418,000 vaccinations.

Then, it reopened in January 2022 to help support the province’s COVID-19 booster campaign. Since then, it’s been doing close to 5,000 immunizations a day.

Any child between 5-11 years old can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine! The vaccines are free, and getting young people vaccinated helps protect them and the people around them. Register your children now to be notified of when they can get vaccinated. https://t.co/SB4CkJn8BL — Vancouver Coastal Health (@VCHhealthcare) February 17, 2022



“VCH continues to regularly monitor vaccination clinic operations, resources, and demand, and to adjust our approach based on community needs,” the health authority said in a release.

“Resources from this clinic will be redirected to other healthcare services, including targeted outreach efforts in specific communities and to support other vaccination clinics.”

So it’s the end of a COVID-19 era in Vancouver, but you can still pick up a lasagna at our other iconic vaccine clinic in East Vancouver.