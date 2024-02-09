A Vancouver real estate deal is offering condo buyers a Porsche with the purchase of a condo.

It’s a hell of an upgrade from a year’s supply of avocado toast, depending on how much you value that delicious snack.

According to the fine print of this social media post, the car would be a 911 GTS, which would be offered for two or three-bedroom homes at CURV Sky Collections.

The current state of the luxury pre sale market in Vancouver. pic.twitter.com/0T2wd2EpKc — Steve Saretsky (@SteveSaretsky) February 6, 2024

In April 2019, Woodbridge Homes was offering homebuyers free avocado toast for a year.

Clearly, five years later, the game has changed, and the idea of an incentive has taken on new meaning, with way more horsepower.

According to an Instagram post from Erin Price Emery, a Vancouver realtor, the deal is being offered both in Vancouver and Montreal.

The Instagram post suggests that different homes come with varying types of Porsches and would be yours to own with “no lease.”

Many have chimed in about the deal on social media.

Why not just give a discount off the purchase price instead? If someone wants a Porsche they can buy it themselves after — 0x7 (@0x72dasky) February 6, 2024

Some are not buying it.

Code for : We are ripping you off so badly that even though we will give you a Porsche with the condo, we (developers) will still laugh all the way to the bank. So silly, that’s a huge red flag, if a developer has to throw in a car to buy….hugely overpriced, bubble territory! — Imran (@niharipaya) February 6, 2024

We’ve reached out to Emery and expect to have more details on the promotion.

What are your thoughts on this crazy deal?