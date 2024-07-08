Kitchen or living room? $1.9M Vancouver condo sparks confusion

A Vancouver condo that has been up for sale for just three days is already sparking some conversation due to some interesting design choices.

It begs the question, is the kitchen in the living room? Or is the living room in the kitchen?

Located on Alberni Street, the two-bathroom, two-bedroom condo was listed by Dracco Pacific Realty for $1,990,000.

According to Zealty, it was previously listed in April of this year for $2,880,000, so the recent listing marks a pretty drastic markdown on the asking price. Meanwhile, BC Assessment values it at $2,765,000.

This unit is practically brand new, as it was built just last year.

The condo’s layout has attracted some attention on social media. Pictures of the listing show the proximity of the primary living area to the kitchen, which shares the same space uniquely.

According to the for-sale listing, the Vancouver condo offers 1,072 sq ft of overall space. The listing calls it “The pinnacle of cosmopolitan living.”

Today’s new listing in “This masterpiece residential skyscraper by Kengo Kuma” is a beauty ! Access to the balcony is through the master BDR. Kitchen is in the living room. 2nd BDR dweller has to deal with an oddly placed large column. $3M 1000 S.F https://t.co/DuQdseDWpN https://t.co/KSbzh6ykt2 pic.twitter.com/3sNoN5nb7N — FIVRE604 (@FIVRE604) March 27, 2024

Some are poking fun at the layout.

Who needs a tv when you can stare at your food cooking in the oven — A A (@shortman85) July 6, 2024

The couch touches the cabinets. — Brattani (@Bratt_world) July 6, 2024

The listing says the kitchen, which spans the entire length of the main living area, “showcases opulence and functionality.”

Despite the interesting living room, the spacious primary bedroom offers patio access. Both bedrooms provide decent space.

The bathrooms also feature a unique design.

The unit’s listing history is fascinating. It was initially listed in September 2023 for $2,700,000, but that listing was cancelled in December 2023.

In March 2024, it was listed for $2,699,000 before being terminated in April.

It was listed once again in April, this time for $2,880,000. That listing was terminated on July 5 and relisted the same day for $1,990,000, a considerable markdown.

One BC real estate analyst on X thinks the marked-down price could be a lowball asking strategy.

Westbank’s Alberni Likely a low ball asking strategy… it is listed by Dracco… but in reality that could be the market price… Closed 2023: $2,679,899

Asking: $1,990,000

Lase Assessed: $2,765,000 Seller: mjh international trading corporation Vacant pic.twitter.com/kU22GVvdqB — Mortimer (@mortimer_1) July 6, 2024

Would you call this the pinnacle of cosmopolitan living, as the listing suggests?