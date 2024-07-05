A BC renter squared off against a former roommate in a legal fight, alleging that he was kicked out for complaining that he could only shower once a day.

Mit Naik had other claims against his former roommate, Wuria Kadir Omar, in a publicly posted decision at the BC Civil Resolution Tribunal.

In addition to his allegation that his shower time was limited, he said there were other unreasonable restrictions, like limiting laundry time. In response, Omar said Naik’s claims were false and that the applicant caused more damage than the security deposit covered.

No rental agreement was written up between both parties. Naik said the monthly rent was $700 and that he moved into the room he was renting from Omar on January 4, 2023. Omar did not refute these facts, so the tribunal accepted them.

A text from Omar, dated January 10, was submitted into evidence requesting that Naik take shorter showers because others also needed hot water. Naik agreed.

Omar texted again on January 20, saying that Naik was only allowed to shower once a day and that being in the bathroom for 20 minutes was too long.

Following that text, Naik asked Omar for his schedule so that he could get up before Omar and use the shower before he needed it. Omar repeated that Naik could only shower once a day. Naik said that wasn’t reasonable and that he should’ve been informed of this rule before he moved in.

Omar responded that gas and water are expensive, adding, “You are not paying for two showers a day, and that is it. If you don’t like it, you can move out.”

The tribunal decision says there was more arguing over the rules before Naik said, “If you want me to move out, give back the deposit and refund the full month worth of rent ($700 + $350), and I will be gone.”

Omar responded, “Move out today.” He added that Naik’s belongings would be in the garage and that he’d refund the deposit by the end of the month.

“What about the rent?” Naik asked.

Omar responded by saying he’d get the remaining rent back if he moved out that day and that if he didn’t move out, Omar would call the police.

The tribunal sided with Naik, as Omar’s damage claims weren’t enough to warrant keeping the damage deposit. The tribunal ordered Omar to pay Naik $787.21, which included $350 for the deposit, $245 for a partial rent refund, and the rest in tribunal fees.