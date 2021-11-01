12 Vancouver companies hiring over 115 positions this November

Looking for new career opportunities in November?

There are Vancouver companies hiring this month, and to make it easier for you, we’ve compiled a list of positions you can start applying for right now.

So, what are you waiting for? Polish up that résumé and apply for that dream job you’ve always wanted.

Who: Over 600,000+ photographers use Pixieset’s suite of tools to run their business. Pixieset is a growing team that is passionate about crafting beautiful and simple software solutions for today’s modern photographers. What started off as a beautiful photo gallery has since evolved into a platform that allows photographers to build a website and sell their services, send contracts and invoices, get paid, and of course, deliver images easily, all in the same place. Pixieset aims to be the all-in-one platform that helps photographers and creative professionals manage their business from end to end.

Over 600,000+ photographers use Pixieset’s suite of tools to run their business. Pixieset is a growing team that is passionate about crafting beautiful and simple software solutions for today’s modern photographers. What started off as a beautiful photo gallery has since evolved into a platform that allows photographers to build a website and sell their services, send contracts and invoices, get paid, and of course, deliver images easily, all in the same place. Pixieset aims to be the all-in-one platform that helps photographers and creative professionals manage their business from end to end. Jobs: Pixieset is currently hiring: Customer Support Specialists, Full Stack Developers, a Senior DevOps/Cloud Engineer, a Product Manager, and an Engineering Manager.

Pixieset is currently hiring: Customer Support Specialists, Full Stack Developers, a Senior DevOps/Cloud Engineer, a Product Manager, and an Engineering Manager. Perks: Four weeks of vacation to start, generous wellness and education stipends, home office budget, Macbook and any tools you need to be successful, flexible work options, charitable donation matching, and more. Working at Pixieset means you get to collaborate with other talented individuals in an environment that is positive, supportive, and challenges you to do your best and have fun while you’re at it. Being fast-growing also means you will have plenty of opportunities for growth and work on projects that make a difference.

Four weeks of vacation to start, generous wellness and education stipends, home office budget, Macbook and any tools you need to be successful, flexible work options, charitable donation matching, and more. Working at Pixieset means you get to collaborate with other talented individuals in an environment that is positive, supportive, and challenges you to do your best and have fun while you’re at it. Being fast-growing also means you will have plenty of opportunities for growth and work on projects that make a difference. More: To learn more about Pixieset’s open roles, please visit their career page.

Who: Founded in Vancouver, Canada, in 2003, Plenty of Fish is one of the early pioneers in the online dating industry, with one of the largest and most diverse communities of singles. It is one of the top revenue-driving brands in the Match Group (comprised of Tinder, OkCupid, Hinge, and Match.com). The team at Plenty of Fish loves what they do and they have the ability to profoundly impact millions of people’s lives every single day! Recently named one of BC’s Top Employers, Plenty of Fish is a great place to build friendships, grow your career and collaborate with top talent.

Founded in Vancouver, Canada, in 2003, Plenty of Fish is one of the early pioneers in the online dating industry, with one of the largest and most diverse communities of singles. It is one of the top revenue-driving brands in the Match Group (comprised of Tinder, OkCupid, Hinge, and Match.com). The team at Plenty of Fish loves what they do and they have the ability to profoundly impact millions of people’s lives every single day! Recently named one of BC’s Top Employers, Plenty of Fish is a great place to build friendships, grow your career and collaborate with top talent. Jobs: Their growing team is currently hiring: Engineering Manager, iOS Engineers – all levels, Android Engineer, Senior Backend Engineer, Data Engineer – Analytics, Data Scientist, Senior Web Developer, Systems Administrator, and Senior Customer Success Representative

Their growing team is currently hiring: Engineering Manager, iOS Engineers – all levels, Android Engineer, Senior Backend Engineer, Data Engineer – Analytics, Data Scientist, Senior Web Developer, Systems Administrator, and Senior Customer Success Representative Perks: Plenty of Fish offers competitive compensation packages including paying 100% of all benefit premiums, an annual bonus, Match Group equity (for select roles), employee stock purchase plan, generous vacation and flex days, your birthday off, maternity and parental leave top up, fertility preservation benefits, RRSP matching, personal and professional development budget and professional development days, unlimited access to Udemy, Match Group wide mentorship program, a global gift matching program, subscription to headspace, professional counselling resources through BetterHelp, corporate ClassPass membership, and much more!

Plenty of Fish offers competitive compensation packages including paying 100% of all benefit premiums, an annual bonus, Match Group equity (for select roles), employee stock purchase plan, generous vacation and flex days, your birthday off, maternity and parental leave top up, fertility preservation benefits, RRSP matching, personal and professional development budget and professional development days, unlimited access to Udemy, Match Group wide mentorship program, a global gift matching program, subscription to headspace, professional counselling resources through BetterHelp, corporate ClassPass membership, and much more! More: You can learn more about careers at Plenty of Fish and their open roles here.

Who: Givex is an end-to-end customer engagement solution that provides POS, gift card, and loyalty solutions to Canada’s restaurant industry.

Givex is an end-to-end customer engagement solution that provides POS, gift card, and loyalty solutions to Canada’s restaurant industry. Jobs: Givex is currently hiring a Front End Developer, Client Services Representative – Overnight Shift, Python Applications Developer, and Ui/Ux Designer

Givex is currently hiring a Front End Developer, Client Services Representative – Overnight Shift, Python Applications Developer, and Ui/Ux Designer Perks: You’ll get to work in a high-energy open office environment, right downtown when restrictions lift, with a fast-growing, global technology company. Givex offers long-term career growth with promotions from within the company and the opportunity to relocate internationally.

You’ll get to work in a high-energy open office environment, right downtown when restrictions lift, with a fast-growing, global technology company. Givex offers long-term career growth with promotions from within the company and the opportunity to relocate internationally. More: You can learn more about Givex and its current openings by heading over to its careers page.

Who : One of Canada’s fastest-growing companies, online car purchasing and delivery platform Canada Drives allows customers to find and choose their vehicle, pay in full or finance, sign all documents, and have their vehicle delivered to their doorstep, as quickly as the same day.

: One of Canada’s fastest-growing companies, online car purchasing and delivery platform Canada Drives allows customers to find and choose their vehicle, pay in full or finance, sign all documents, and have their vehicle delivered to their doorstep, as quickly as the same day. Jobs : Current openings include Inbound Customer Service Agent, Credit Analyst, UX/UI Designer, Video Editor, Senior Accountant, Receptionist, Dispatch Manager, Driver Manager, Transportation Manager and more.

: Current openings include Inbound Customer Service Agent, Credit Analyst, UX/UI Designer, Video Editor, Senior Accountant, Receptionist, Dispatch Manager, Driver Manager, Transportation Manager and more. Perks : Employees enjoy full MSP and benefits, a fully stocked kitchen, subsidized transit pass, and monthly team events.

: Employees enjoy full MSP and benefits, a fully stocked kitchen, subsidized transit pass, and monthly team events. More: Check out Canada Drives’ job board for current opportunities.

Who : Ready connects guests directly to hospitality venues on their phones so they can view the menu, order, pay, review, and redeem rewards with no sign-up or app download required. They’re redefining on-premise dining and removing outdated friction for both venues and their guests with category-leading, cost-efficient, contactless BYOD technology. Based in Canada and available in a growing number of locations all over North America, Ready is a flexible solution for venues looking to streamline operations and provide an unrivalled guest experience.

: Ready connects guests directly to hospitality venues on their phones so they can view the menu, order, pay, review, and redeem rewards with no sign-up or app download required. They’re redefining on-premise dining and removing outdated friction for both venues and their guests with category-leading, cost-efficient, contactless BYOD technology. Based in Canada and available in a growing number of locations all over North America, Ready is a flexible solution for venues looking to streamline operations and provide an unrivalled guest experience. Jobs : Current job openings at Ready include three Senior Back End Developers and three Senior Front End Developers.

: Current job openings at Ready include three Senior Back End Developers and three Senior Front End Developers. Perks : Join an industry-leading product team during a time of growth. Ready offers twice-yearly hackathons, flexibility and autonomy in your role, your birthday off, plus all of the benefits of an exciting start up with the backing of established parent company iQMetrix, an award-winning employer.

: Join an industry-leading product team during a time of growth. Ready offers twice-yearly hackathons, flexibility and autonomy in your role, your birthday off, plus all of the benefits of an exciting start up with the backing of established parent company iQMetrix, an award-winning employer. More: To learn more about Ready’s open positions, visit their career page.

Who : Dr. Bill is on a mission to make healthcare better by eliminating traditional process friction points experienced by physicians in Canada. Acquired by RBC Ventures in October 2019, Dr. Bill is backed by the resources of one of Canada’s largest businesses yet moves nimbly like a startup as a part of the RBC Ventures portfolio. Dr. Bill is headquartered in Vancouver, but the team prioritizes remote work enabling team members to work from anywhere in Canada.

: Dr. Bill is on a mission to make healthcare better by eliminating traditional process friction points experienced by physicians in Canada. Acquired by RBC Ventures in October 2019, Dr. Bill is backed by the resources of one of Canada’s largest businesses yet moves nimbly like a startup as a part of the RBC Ventures portfolio. Dr. Bill is headquartered in Vancouver, but the team prioritizes remote work enabling team members to work from anywhere in Canada. Jobs : Dr.Bill is growing quickly and currently hiring for a Senior Manager – Software Development, Software Engineer – Rails/ReactJS, Senior Software Engineer – Rails/ReactJS, Growth Marketing Manager, Marketing Copywriter, Content Marketing Manager, and Partnership Marketing Manager.

: Dr.Bill is growing quickly and currently hiring for a Senior Manager – Software Development, Software Engineer – Rails/ReactJS, Senior Software Engineer – Rails/ReactJS, Growth Marketing Manager, Marketing Copywriter, Content Marketing Manager, and Partnership Marketing Manager. Perks: As a startup in one of Canada’s largest companies, working at Dr. Bill offers the unique opportunity to innovate and move quickly while also offering stability, competitive compensation, and strong benefits. Having been a proponent of remote work from its founding, Dr. Bill has created a work culture and environment that empowers team members to work remotely. Continuously fostering and growing diversity is deeply rooted in the company ethos with practices that include teamwork and collaboration to support belonging, flexible work arrangements to accommodate various needs, inclusive and transparent communication to ensure open dialogue about issues, and growth opportunities tied to merit and achievement to foster equality.

As a startup in one of Canada’s largest companies, working at Dr. Bill offers the unique opportunity to innovate and move quickly while also offering stability, competitive compensation, and strong benefits. Having been a proponent of remote work from its founding, Dr. Bill has created a work culture and environment that empowers team members to work remotely. Continuously fostering and growing diversity is deeply rooted in the company ethos with practices that include teamwork and collaboration to support belonging, flexible work arrangements to accommodate various needs, inclusive and transparent communication to ensure open dialogue about issues, and growth opportunities tied to merit and achievement to foster equality. More: You can learn more about Dr.Bill and its current openings by heading over to its careers page.

Who : Traction on Demand is North America’s largest Salesforce consulting partner and app development firm. The company has consistently been recognized as one of the fastest growing, best managed, and happiest workplaces in North America. Traction on Demand also hosts online and in-person business, recruitment, and tech-focused conferences throughout the year.

: Traction on Demand is North America’s largest Salesforce consulting partner and app development firm. The company has consistently been recognized as one of the fastest growing, best managed, and happiest workplaces in North America. Traction on Demand also hosts online and in-person business, recruitment, and tech-focused conferences throughout the year. Jobs : Traction on Demand is growing and currently looking for a Solution Architect, Technical Architect, Project Manager, SFI Developer and Senior Business Analyst.

: Traction on Demand is growing and currently looking for a Solution Architect, Technical Architect, Project Manager, SFI Developer and Senior Business Analyst. Perks : Extensive flexible work options; monthly community events; fitness allowance; remote office set-up allowance; lunch program; two paid volunteer days per year; quarterly profit sharing; health, dental, and vision; personal and health spending accounts; employee assistance program; fully paid 12-week Traction baby benefit; employee stock ownership plan; continued learning opportunities, and more.

: Extensive flexible work options; monthly community events; fitness allowance; remote office set-up allowance; lunch program; two paid volunteer days per year; quarterly profit sharing; health, dental, and vision; personal and health spending accounts; employee assistance program; fully paid 12-week Traction baby benefit; employee stock ownership plan; continued learning opportunities, and more. More: To learn more about Traction on Demand, visit their jobs page.

Who : Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Their mission: to transform the way that tech education is delivered.

: Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Their mission: to transform the way that tech education is delivered. Jobs : Lighthouse Labs is looking for an Admissions Coordinator; Career Services Advisor; National Alumni Coordinator; Cyber Security Instructor; Mentor (Development, Data Science, or Cyber Security); Student Success Coordinator, Reskilling; Intermediate Project Manager; Director, Learning Product; Learning Experience Designer; Product Manager; Senior Software Developer; Academic Business Development Manager (APAC); Academic Business Development Manager (North America); Business Development Manager (Canada and USA); Proposal Writer – Government Team; Proposal Writer – USA or North America; Workforce Development Officer – APAC; Workforce Development Officer – USA or North America; Workforce Development Specialist – Government Team; Associate Manager, Marketing Campaigns; and a Sr. Manager, Integrated Marketing, to join their clan of gritty, ambitious, and quirky humans.

: Lighthouse Labs is looking for an Admissions Coordinator; Career Services Advisor; National Alumni Coordinator; Cyber Security Instructor; Mentor (Development, Data Science, or Cyber Security); Student Success Coordinator, Reskilling; Intermediate Project Manager; Director, Learning Product; Learning Experience Designer; Product Manager; Senior Software Developer; Academic Business Development Manager (APAC); Academic Business Development Manager (North America); Business Development Manager (Canada and USA); Proposal Writer – Government Team; Proposal Writer – USA or North America; Workforce Development Officer – APAC; Workforce Development Officer – USA or North America; Workforce Development Specialist – Government Team; Associate Manager, Marketing Campaigns; and a Sr. Manager, Integrated Marketing, to join their clan of gritty, ambitious, and quirky humans. Perks : Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer, and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.

: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer, and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season. More: You can learn more about Lighthouse Labs openings on their careers page.

Who : Commit is the first professional network founded by software developers that put the career needs of Startup Engineers first. It’s a collaborative, remote community with life-long peer-to-peer support, personalized career development, and unique access to startup opportunities. Until now, your growth as a Startup Engineer was dependent on where you lived. Commit changed that. Help build the future of distributed work today.

: Commit is the first professional network founded by software developers that put the career needs of Startup Engineers first. It’s a collaborative, remote community with life-long peer-to-peer support, personalized career development, and unique access to startup opportunities. Until now, your growth as a Startup Engineer was dependent on where you lived. Commit changed that. Help build the future of distributed work today. Jobs : All full time remote: Engineering Partner, Business Development Associate, Developer Advocate, Head of Community, Sales Engineer, and VP Growth,

: All full time remote: Engineering Partner, Business Development Associate, Developer Advocate, Head of Community, Sales Engineer, and VP Growth, Perks : Commit is a completely remote company (no offices), and distributed (coast-to-coast). The remote-first model enables Commit to offer flexible hours and provide leading benefits and compensation packages. Commit’s culture is product-led, and the team is passionate about doing what’s right for the engineer.

: Commit is a completely remote company (no offices), and distributed (coast-to-coast). The remote-first model enables Commit to offer flexible hours and provide leading benefits and compensation packages. Commit’s culture is product-led, and the team is passionate about doing what’s right for the engineer. More: To learn more about Commit and available jobs, visit their careers page – or, if you’re a software engineer looking for a new startup role, learn more about Commit’s Engineering Partner Program at commit.dev.