Starbucks Canada facing dire staff shortage, raising wages for all staff

The hospitality industry has been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and even Starbucks Canada is feeling the effects.

The coffee chain is increasing wages for all employees in the midst of “critical staffing shortages and difficulties.”

The announcement was made by Lori Digulla, Starbucks Canada’s senior vice president and general manager.

The “unprecedented investments” will go towards enhancing wages, training, and in-store experiences across Canada.

“We have been through some of the toughest times our world has ever seen and although we are still living through this immense change, we are moving forward thoughtfully and courageously to always be a company that cares for its people,” said Digulla in a statement.

“Today, I am very proud and excited to announce record investments in our partners. Our partners are the heartbeat of Starbucks and what will always remain is our commitment to sharing our success with our partners.”

Starbucks uses the term “partners” to refer to its employees.

Enhanced wages

The investments include raising the hourly starting wage to $1 above the provincial minimum wage in Canada. They’ll also be raising their tenured hourly partners’ wages.

As of January 2022, Canadian partners hired on or before January 3, 2021 will get a 6% to 10% wage increase.

Starbucks Canada says that the investments represent an 11% increase in annual wages and benefits for hourly partners in the last 12 months.

Based on seniority and the market, hourly rates for baristas will range between $13 and $20.45. Shift supervisors will see wages range from $15.85 to $24.95.

Training and in-store experience

Starbucks Canada is increasing the number of recruiting specialists on the team, to help support markets that are experiencing the hardest time hiring and retaining staff.

They’re also committing to an overhaul of the “Barista Basics” guide.

Starbucks has highlighted an increasing demand for their products, and they’re investing in technologies to improve floor design of the bar and equipment, as well as making it easier for partners to work shifts that meet their personal needs.

Partners who only work 20 hours a week will also be entitled to benefits, from free coffee and discounts, to dental and health care. They’re also offering up to $5,000 in mental health care coverage.

The iconic coffee chain committed to an increase in wages earlier this year, but this move takes it one step further.

For more info, visit the Starbucks Canada website.