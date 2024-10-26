We asked Vancouverites for their favourite comfort food spots

FoodBest of

What’s the best way to fight off the rainy-day blues? A warm and comforting meal from one of your favourite restaurants. But with so many great spots across Vancouver, it’s hard to choose where to eat.

That’s why we asked our Instagram followers for some of their favourite spots for comfort food in the city, and they did not disappoint. We’ve compiled a list of some of the most recommended spots.

From ramen to burgers to everything in between, here’s a list of some of the best spots for comfort food in Vancouver.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Honey Salt

Address: 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-370-8200

Kinton Ramen

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KINTON RAMEN (@kintonramen)

Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver

Old Spaghetti Factory

Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver

Burgoo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Burgoo Bistro (@burgoobistro)

Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver

Pho Goodness

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PG phogoodness (@phogoodness604)

Address: 3079 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-7727

Address: 1150 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-3253

Tasty Indian Bistro

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tasty Indian Bistro (@tastyindian)

Address: 1261 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-3300

Address: 8295 120 Street, Delta
Phone: 604-507-9393

Nonna’s Cucina

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nonna’s Cucina (@nonnascucinayvr)

Address: 2166 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-9200

Frying Pan

Address: 1101 Denman Street, Vancouver
Phone: 236-466-0261

Address: Food truck — 505 Burrard Street, Vancouver, Tuesday to Friday

Ramen Danbo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ramen Danbo Canada (@ramendanbo_ca)

Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver

Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba

Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver

The Soup Meister’s Nephew

Address: 123 Carrie Cates Court #103, North Vancouver
Phone: 236-471-5868

Big Way Hot Pot

Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver

Nirvana

Address: 6482 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-872-8779

The Flying Pig

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Flying Pig (@wearetheflyingpig)

Address: 1168 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-1344

