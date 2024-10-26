We asked Vancouverites for their favourite comfort food spots

What’s the best way to fight off the rainy-day blues? A warm and comforting meal from one of your favourite restaurants. But with so many great spots across Vancouver, it’s hard to choose where to eat.
That’s why we asked our Instagram followers for some of their favourite spots for comfort food in the city, and they did not disappoint. We’ve compiled a list of some of the most recommended spots.
From ramen to burgers to everything in between, here’s a list of some of the best spots for comfort food in Vancouver.
Honey Salt
Address: 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-370-8200
Kinton Ramen
Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver
Old Spaghetti Factory
Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver
Burgoo
Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver
Pho Goodness
Address: 3079 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-7727
Address: 1150 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-3253
Tasty Indian Bistro
Address: 1261 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-3300
Address: 8295 120 Street, Delta
Phone: 604-507-9393
Nonna’s Cucina
Address: 2166 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-9200
Frying Pan
Address: 1101 Denman Street, Vancouver
Phone: 236-466-0261
Address: Food truck — 505 Burrard Street, Vancouver, Tuesday to Friday
Ramen Danbo
Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver
Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba
Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver
The Soup Meister’s Nephew
Address: 123 Carrie Cates Court #103, North Vancouver
Phone: 236-471-5868
Big Way Hot Pot
Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver
Nirvana
Address: 6482 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-872-8779
The Flying Pig
Address: 1168 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-1344
