We asked Vancouverites for their favourite comfort food spots

What’s the best way to fight off the rainy-day blues? A warm and comforting meal from one of your favourite restaurants. But with so many great spots across Vancouver, it’s hard to choose where to eat.

That’s why we asked our Instagram followers for some of their favourite spots for comfort food in the city, and they did not disappoint. We’ve compiled a list of some of the most recommended spots.

From ramen to burgers to everything in between, here’s a list of some of the best spots for comfort food in Vancouver.

Address: 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-370-8200

Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver

Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver

Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver

Address: 3079 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-7727

Address: 1150 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-3253

Tasty Indian Bistro

Address: 1261 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-3300

Address: 8295 120 Street, Delta

Phone: 604-507-9393

Address: 2166 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-9200

Address: 1101 Denman Street, Vancouver

Phone: 236-466-0261

Address: Food truck — 505 Burrard Street, Vancouver, Tuesday to Friday

Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver

Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver

Address: 123 Carrie Cates Court #103, North Vancouver

Phone: 236-471-5868

Address: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver

Address: 6482 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-872-8779

Address: 1168 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-1344

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok