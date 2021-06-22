Vancouver Coastal Health offering drop-in COVID-19 vaccines this week
Vancouver Coastal Health has announced that it will be expanding capacity at several COVID-19 vaccination clinics across the health region.
A certain number of drop-in spots will be made available at different clinics over a number of days this week. They will be open to anyone in the region above the age of 12 who hasn’t received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. One location will also offer second doses to those above the age of 70.
- See also:
“All are welcome at our clinics, including those without personal health numbers and people who are not residents of BC,” Vancouver Coastal Health says in a statement.
“Staff will be available on-site to help people register and book appointments at other clinics throughout the region if needed, and can help answer all vaccine-related questions.”
The drop-in clinics, dates, times, and the number of spots and available are as follows:
ICBC Claim Centre
Where: 255 Lloyd Ave., North Vancouver, B.C.
When: June 22, 23, 24
Time: 7 – 10 p.m.
Availability: 50 drop-in spots per day
Vancouver Community College
Where: 1199 E 7th Avenue, Vancouver, B.C.
When: June 23, 26, 27
Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Availability: 400 drop-in spots per day (first dose only)
Seniors Centre at the Minoru Centre for Active Living
Where: 7191 Granville Ave., Richmond, B.C. (Use West entrance by cafeteria)
When: June 25
Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Availability: 200 drop-in spots (first dose only)
Whistler Conference Centre
Where: 4010 Whistler Way, Whistler, B.C.
When: June 27
Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Availability: 300 drop-in spots (first dose only)