Vancouver Coastal Health offering drop-in COVID-19 vaccines this week

Vancouver Coastal Health has announced that it will be expanding capacity at several COVID-19 vaccination clinics across the health region.

A certain number of drop-in spots will be made available at different clinics over a number of days this week. They will be open to anyone in the region above the age of 12 who hasn’t received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. One location will also offer second doses to those above the age of 70.

“All are welcome at our clinics, including those without personal health numbers and people who are not residents of BC,” Vancouver Coastal Health says in a statement.

“Staff will be available on-site to help people register and book appointments at other clinics throughout the region if needed, and can help answer all vaccine-related questions.”

The drop-in clinics, dates, times, and the number of spots and available are as follows:

ICBC Claim Centre

Where: 255 Lloyd Ave., North Vancouver, B.C.

When: June 22, 23, 24

Time: 7 – 10 p.m.

Availability: 50 drop-in spots per day

Vancouver Community College

Where: 1199 E 7th Avenue, Vancouver, B.C.

When: June 23, 26, 27

Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Availability: 400 drop-in spots per day (first dose only)

Seniors Centre at the Minoru Centre for Active Living

Where: 7191 Granville Ave., Richmond, B.C. (Use West entrance by cafeteria)

When: June 25

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Availability: 200 drop-in spots (first dose only)

Whistler Conference Centre

Where: 4010 Whistler Way, Whistler, B.C.

When: June 27

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Availability: 300 drop-in spots (first dose only)