Red dress vigil at Vancouver City Hall set for Monday

On the heels of Orange Shirt Day, you can dress in red on Monday to show your continued support for Indigenous people in Canada.

According to the Pacific Association of First Nations Women (PAFNW,) Monday, October 4 is the National Day of Action for MMIWG2S – an abbreviation for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.

PAFNW are set to hold a vigil and set up a red dress display at Vancouver City Hall in the afternoon from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm to raise awareness and show support for families of MMIWG2S in the community.

There will be Indigenous speakers, family members of MMIWG2S+, and Indigenous council members including Kukpi7 Judy Wilson, an executive from the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs.

Organizers have invited government speakers to join and “speak out about the violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2-spirit,” said PAFNW on their event details page.

You can watch the event livestreamed on the Facebook event page or join them at city hall.

Those attending in person are asked to wear a mask and follow physical distancing recommendations. You can also stand in solidarity online by posting a photo of you wearing red and tagging PAFNW on Instagram.



