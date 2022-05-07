Hundreds rally at City Hall Saturday against Broadway Plan (PHOTOS)

Around 200 Vancouverites gathered at city hall Saturday demanding more transparency from the City.

According to Organizers, the A Vancouver for Every Voice: A Call to Action Rally included reps from 20 different neighbourhood associations and community groups.

They met at the north entrance of city hall at 11 am on Saturday, May 7 and heard from speakers who oppose both the Broadway Plan and the Vancouver Plan that are set to be heard at city council over the coming weeks. There were no observable traffic disruptions as a result of the rally.

Per rep Bill Tieleman, the groups’ concerns include the Broadway Plan, an overall lack of transparency at city hall, and the erosion of affordable housing stock.

Broadway Plan Rally at Vancouver City Hall right now!!#stopthebroadwayplan pic.twitter.com/tzwOD0iA6A — Susan Thom (@SusanThom8) May 7, 2022

“The Broadway Plan proposes an enormous increase in density in a 500-block area of the city,” reads their release. “These plans override existing community plans and do not include any neighbourhood-based planning to ensure livability and affordability, with the needed infrastructure to support growth.”

“Mayor Stewart Kennedy recently proposed an ambiguous Tenant Protection Plan which clearly underlines the fact that the Broadway Plan was not-well-thought out to begin with and now he’s putting a band-aid on the problem that will not work,” wrote organizers.

Daily Hive has reached out to the City of Vancouver for comment and will update this story.

City Council is about to have its final meeting concerning the Broadway Plan, which would create another city centre along the Broadway corridor as a new rapid transit line is created.

